Temperature and Humidity Sensors ICs Market, valued at a robust USD 1.84 billion in 2026, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2033. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these specialized integrated circuits in enabling precision environmental monitoring across various high-tech industries, particularly IoT applications and industrial automation.

Temperature and humidity sensors ICs, essential for accurate environmental data acquisition in systems ranging from smart homes to industrial equipment, are becoming indispensable for optimizing operational efficiency and enabling predictive maintenance. Their miniaturized design and low-power characteristics allow for seamless integration into connected devices, making them a cornerstone of modern digital transformation initiatives.

IoT Proliferation: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the explosive growth of the global Internet of Things ecosystem as the paramount driver for sensor IC demand. With the industrial IoT segment accounting for approximately 42% of total sensor deployments, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global IoT market itself is projected to exceed $1.5 trillion annually by 2030, fueling demand for essential sensing components.

“The massive concentration of electronics manufacturing and smart device adoption in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone consumes about 52% of global sensor ICs, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in smart infrastructure exceeding $800 billion through 2030, the demand for precise environmental monitoring solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to Industry 4.0 requiring measurement accuracy within ±0.5°C and ±2% RH.

Market Segmentation: MEMS Technology and Industrial Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Temperature Sensors ICs

Humidity Sensors ICs

Combo Sensors (Integrated Temperature & Humidity)

By Application

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare & Medical Devices

HVAC Systems

Automotive Systems

Agriculture & Environmental Monitoring

Data Centers

Others

By Technology

MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems)

CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor)

Thin Film

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Sensirion AG (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Analog Devices (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Microchip Technology (U.S.)

Honeywell (U.S.)

ams OSRAM (Austria)

ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

Melexis (Belgium)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing AI-integrated environmental sensors and ultra-low-power solutions, while expanding their geographic presence in high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Cities and Healthcare Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of smart city infrastructure and digital healthcare presents new growth avenues, requiring comprehensive environmental monitoring in public spaces and medical facilities. Furthermore, the integration of AI and edge computing represents a major trend. Smart sensor ICs with machine learning capabilities can enable predictive maintenance and autonomous system adjustments, potentially reducing energy consumption by up to 30% in building management systems.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Temperature and Humidity Sensors ICs markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

