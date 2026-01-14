Indonesia Synthetic Sports Flooring market projected to reach US$ 458.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Indonesia Synthetic Sports Flooring market was valued at US$ 245.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 458.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by rising investments in sports infrastructure, increasing health awareness, and growing participation in organized sports activities across the country.

Synthetic sports flooring has become the preferred choice for athletic facilities due to its durability, shock absorption, and consistent playing characteristics. Modern installations now incorporate advanced polymer technologies that meet international performance standards while offering enhanced player safety and reduced injury risks.

Market Overview & Regional Analysis

Java dominates Indonesia’s synthetic sports flooring market with a 58% revenue share, fueled by high population density and concentrated sports facility development. Major urban centers like Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung continue to drive demand through school sports programs, municipal facilities, and private fitness centers.

Sumatra emerges as the fastest-growing region with a 23% year-over-year increase in installations, while Kalimantan and Sulawesi show promising growth potential through government-led sports infrastructure projects. Eastern Indonesia presents untapped opportunities, though logistics challenges currently limit market penetration.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

The market is primarily driven by Indonesia’s National Sports Revival Program which mandates quality sports surfaces for all public facilities. Educational institutions account for 42% of demand as schools upgrade their physical education infrastructure, while commercial sports centers contribute 35% of market volume.

Emerging opportunities exist in specialized applications such as para-sports flooring and multi-purpose community centers. The upcoming 2024 National Sports Week and potential hosting of international events are expected to catalyze premium installations. Furthermore, hybrid flooring systems that combine aesthetics with performance characteristics are gaining traction in high-end facilities.

Challenges & Restraints

Price sensitivity remains a significant challenge, with 68% of buyers prioritizing cost over premium features. The market also faces material procurement challenges, as 75% of synthetic flooring components are imported. Recent raw material price fluctuations have forced manufacturers to adjust pricing strategies, impacting project pipelines.



Market Segmentation by Type

Outdoor

Indoor

Market Segmentation by Application

PVC Sports Flooring

Rubber Sports Flooring

Others

Market Segmentation and Key Players

Tarkett

Gerflor

Forbo Flooring Systems

Horner Flooring

Connor Sports

Responsive Industries Ltd

SnapSports

Rephouse Ltd

ASTM

Decoflex

Report Scope

This comprehensive report provides detailed analysis of Indonesia’s synthetic sports flooring market from 2024-2030, including:

Historical data and forward-looking projections

Technology trends in material innovation

Growth inhibitors and industry pain points

The research methodology combines:

Primary interviews with manufacturers and distributors

Facility operator surveys

Regulatory framework analysis

Competitive benchmarking

