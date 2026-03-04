Horticultural LED Lighting Market Outlook 2025–2035 — Valued at USD 6.0 Billion by 2035 (CAGR 9.1%)

The Horticultural LED Lighting Market report provides in-depth insights into global market trends, competitive landscape, growth drivers, and opportunities across regions. Historical data from 2019 to 2023 is analyzed, with a base year of 2024 and forecasts for 2025–2035.

Horticultural LED Lighting Market Overview

The Horticultural LED Lighting Market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing adoption of indoor and vertical farming practices, demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, and advancements in LED technology. Valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion in 2025 and expand to USD 6.0 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The market is driven by the need for sustainable agriculture, government incentives for energy-efficient solutions, and rising urban farming initiatives worldwide.

Market Overview & Forecast

• Market Size 2024: USD 2.32 Billion

• Market Size 2025: USD 2.53 Billion

• Market Size 2035: USD 6.0 Billion

• CAGR (2025–2035): 9.1%

• Base Year: 2024

• Market Forecast Period: 2025–2035

• Historical Data: 2019–2023

• Market Forecast Units: USD Billion

• Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Request To Free Sample of This Strategic Report ➤ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request?id=734176

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Horticultural LED Lighting Market focus on product innovation, energy-efficient solutions, and global market expansion:

• GE Lighting

• Nichia

• Spectrum King

• Osram

• Samsung Electronics

• Signify

• Heliospectra

• Fluence Bioengineering

• Gavita

• Growlite

• Agnetix

• Valoya

• Lumigrow

• Cree

• FenoLED

These companies invest in R&D, smart lighting solutions, and partnerships with agricultural firms to drive adoption of LED horticultural lighting across greenhouse and indoor farming setups.

Key Market Drivers

• Technological Advancements: Innovative LED solutions provide customizable light spectrums and improved crop yields.

• Energy Efficiency Demands: LED lighting reduces electricity consumption and operational costs in agriculture.

• Sustainable Agriculture Practices: Growing emphasis on eco-friendly farming methods promotes LED adoption.

• Rising Urban Farming: Increased adoption of vertical farming and rooftop gardens fuels market growth.

• Government Regulations and Incentives: Policies promoting energy-efficient and sustainable agricultural technologies drive investments.

Key Market Opportunities

• Expansion of indoor farming and vertical agriculture worldwide.

• Increasing demand for energy-efficient horticultural lighting solutions.

• Technological innovations, such as smart LEDs with spectrum tuning and IoT integration.

• Market expansion in developing regions with growing agricultural infrastructure.

• Growing focus on sustainability and resource-efficient farming practices.

Buy Now Premium Research Report ➤ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=734176

Market Trends & Dynamics

• Integration of smart lighting systems with sensors for automated growth optimization.

• Adoption of LED solutions in greenhouses, vertical farms, and indoor cultivation systems.

• Increasing interest from urban farmers and commercial agribusinesses.

• Development of high-efficiency LEDs with reduced heat emission for better plant health.

• Rising collaboration between LED manufacturers and agricultural technology providers.

Market Segmentation

By Application:

• Greenhouse Lighting

• Indoor Farming

• Vertical Farming

• Commercial Horticulture

By Light Type:

• High-Power LEDs

• Low-Power LEDs

• Hybrid LED Solutions

By Technology:

• Fluorescent LED

• Full-Spectrum LED

• Customized Spectrum LED

• Smart LED Solutions

By End Use:

• Commercial Agriculture

• Residential Gardening

• Research & Educational Institutions

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Browse In-depth Market Research Report ➤ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/horticultural-led-lighting-market

Geographical Insights

• North America: Leads due to widespread adoption of vertical farming, smart greenhouse technologies, and energy-efficient initiatives.

• Europe: Growth driven by government incentives, sustainable agriculture policies, and advanced horticulture infrastructure.

• APAC: Rapid market expansion fueled by urban farming, high population density, and technology adoption in China, Japan, and South Korea.

• South America: Moderate growth attributed to emerging commercial farming and greenhouse expansion.

• MEA: Rising opportunities in urban agriculture and energy-efficient farming projects.

Future Outlook

The Horticultural LED Lighting Market is poised for robust growth over the next decade, reaching USD 6.0 billion by 2035. Growth will be supported by increasing adoption of indoor and vertical farming, energy-efficient lighting solutions, smart LED technologies, and government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture. With a CAGR of 9.1% (2025–2035), the market offers lucrative opportunities for LED manufacturers, agritech companies, and commercial farmers to implement innovative, energy-efficient, and high-performance horticultural lighting solutions globally.

Explore our Global Report in Regional Languages

ハニカムコイル市場 | Wabenspulenmarkt | Marché de l’éclairage horticole à LED | 원예용 LED 조명 시장 | 园艺LED照明市场 | Mercado de iluminación LED para horticultura

Top Trending Global Research Report with Other Languages:

Industrial Robot Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Cycle Computer Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Wireless Connectivity Chipset Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

EMS and ODM Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Micropump Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Seismic Monitoring Equipment Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Wrist Dive Computer Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market | Japanese | German | French | Korean | Chinese | Spanish