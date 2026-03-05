Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market Set to Soar at 22.5% CAGR Through 2035

The Extreme Ultraviolet lithography market plays a critical role in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, enabling the production of high-performance chips for smartphones, AI processors, high-performance computing, 5G devices, and other cutting-edge electronics. As demand for smaller, faster, and more efficient chips rises, EUV lithography has become indispensable in the semiconductor industry.

EUV technology provides higher resolution and miniaturization capabilities compared to older lithography methods, supporting sub-7 nm and sub-5 nm node production. This technological advantage is driving widespread adoption among leading semiconductor manufacturers.

Key Financial Overview

Market Size (2024): Approximately USD 18.75 Billion

Forecast (2035): Approximately USD 174.83 Billion

Projected CAGR (2025–2035): Around 22.5%

Competitive Landscape

The EUV lithography sector is dominated by major players who are investing heavily in research and development, capacity expansion, and technological innovations. Key companies include:

ASML Holding NV

Nikon Corporation

Canon Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

These companies focus on high-precision equipment, optics, light sources, photomasks, and photoresists to meet the growing demand for advanced semiconductor devices.

Key Growth Drivers

Demand for Smaller, More Powerful Chips As the semiconductor industry moves toward smaller nodes, EUV lithography is essential for achieving higher transistor densities, lower power consumption, and improved chip performance. Surging AI, Computing, and 5G Demand The growth of AI, high-performance computing, 5G networks, and IoT devices is accelerating the need for advanced semiconductor chips manufactured using EUV technology. Technological Advancements Continuous innovation in high-NA EUV scanners, optics, photomasks, and photoresists is enhancing resolution, throughput, and overall manufacturing efficiency. Expansion of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Investments in new fabs and foundries across Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are boosting EUV adoption worldwide.

Key Trends and Strategic Insights

Light-source equipment remains a critical segment, as reliable high-power sources are essential for scaling production.

remains a critical segment, as reliable high-power sources are essential for scaling production. Optics components are growing rapidly due to improvements in resolution and throughput.

are growing rapidly due to improvements in resolution and throughput. High-NA EUV systems are enabling next-generation nodes and improved chip yields.

are enabling next-generation nodes and improved chip yields. Strategic R&D investments in masks, photoresists, and optics highlight the commitment to overcoming technical challenges and cost barriers.

Regional Performance Overview

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region due to rapid semiconductor manufacturing expansion and favorable investment conditions.

Fastest-growing region due to rapid semiconductor manufacturing expansion and favorable investment conditions. North America: Strong demand driven by advanced chip design, high-end semiconductor companies, and fab investments.

Strong demand driven by advanced chip design, high-end semiconductor companies, and fab investments. Europe: Growth supported by participation in optics, mask manufacturing, and adoption of advanced lithography systems.

Growth supported by participation in optics, mask manufacturing, and adoption of advanced lithography systems. Other Regions: Emerging markets are gradually adopting EUV technology as new fabs and semiconductor investments expand globally.

Future Outlook

The EUV lithography market is poised for sustained long-term growth, driven by the need for smaller, faster, and more efficient semiconductor devices. Advances in high-NA systems, photomasks, optics, and photoresists will strengthen EUV’s position as the standard technology for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

