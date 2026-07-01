ICP-MS Market Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast by 2031

The ICP-MS Market size is expected to reach US$ 522.5 Million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during 2025-2031.

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ICP-MS Market Segmentation Type

High Resolution ICP MS

Multicollector ICP MS

Single Quadrupole ICP MS

Triple Quadrupole ICP MS

Modality

Floor Standing ICP MS System and Benchtop ICP MS System

End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CMOs & CROs

Top Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Intertek Group plc

Nu Instruments

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

GBC Scientific Equipment

HORIBA, Ltd.

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