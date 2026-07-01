ICP-MS Market Key Players Analysis, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast by 2031

by · July 1, 2026

The ICP-MS Market size is expected to reach US$ 522.5 Million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5% during 2025-2031.

Download PDF Copy@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005187 

ICP-MS Market Segmentation Type

  • High Resolution ICP MS

  • Multicollector ICP MS

  • Single Quadrupole ICP MS

  • Triple Quadrupole ICP MS

Modality

  • Floor Standing ICP MS System and Benchtop ICP MS System

End User

  • Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • CMOs & CROs

Top Companies

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Intertek Group plc
  • Nu Instruments
  • SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH
  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
  • GBC Scientific Equipment
  • HORIBA, Ltd.

About US

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Food and Beverages, Consumers and Goods, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US

Contact Person : Ankit Mathur

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : sales@theinsightpartners.com

Share

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *