Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market Size, Share & Forecast by 2034

The global Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) Market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing geopolitical tensions, rising defense modernization programs, and the growing need for advanced early warning and tracking systems. The market size is expected to reach US$ 15.81 Billion by 2034 from US$ 8.87 Billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during 2026 to 2034.

This growth is strongly influenced by rapid advancements in radar technologies, including active electronically scanned array (AESA) systems, improved target detection capabilities, and integration with multi-layered air defense networks. Governments across multiple regions are investing heavily in strengthening missile defense shields to counter evolving aerial threats such as hypersonic missiles, stealth aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems.

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Key Players in the AMDR Market

ASELSAN A.

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Reutech Radar Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

These companies play a crucial role in advancing radar technologies and supplying integrated defense solutions globally. Their focus remains on innovation, strategic partnerships, and long-term defense contracts with government agencies.