Oil and Gas Fishing Market Size to Reach US$ 4.35 Billion by 2031

The global oil and gas industry continues to invest in exploration, drilling, well intervention, and production activities to meet rising energy demand. Increasing drilling complexity and the need to minimize operational downtime are creating sustained demand for specialized wellbore recovery solutions.

The Oil and Gas Fishing Market is projected to grow from US$ 2.96 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.35 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2031. Expanding upstream activities, deepwater drilling, and technological advancements in fishing tools are among the key factors supporting this growth.

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Oil and Gas Fishing Market Overview

Oilfield fishing involves the recovery of stuck, lost, or damaged equipment from a wellbore during drilling, completion, workover, and intervention operations. Equipment such as drill pipes, casings, tubing, and other downhole tools can become stuck or lost due to mechanical failures, wellbore instability, formation-related challenges, lost circulation, well deviation, or operational errors.

Fishing tools, including fishing jars, overshots, spears, milling tools, and casing cutters, enable operators to retrieve unwanted objects and restore well operations. As drilling projects become deeper and technically more demanding, the need for reliable fishing equipment and specialized services is increasing.

Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

One of the major growth drivers is the expansion of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling. Offshore projects involve complex well architectures, high-pressure environments, and challenging operating conditions that can increase the likelihood of stuck pipes and lost tools. The offshore segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, reflecting increasing demand for advanced fishing solutions.

Growing crude oil production and exports are also creating opportunities for service providers. Oil-producing nations are increasing upstream investments to strengthen energy security and meet domestic and international demand. Rising drilling and well maintenance activities consequently increase the potential requirement for fishing services.

Sustainability initiatives across the oil and gas sector represent another opportunity. Advanced fishing technologies can help operators improve well integrity, reduce downtime, limit unnecessary intervention, and lower operational risks. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on more efficient and technologically advanced tools capable of addressing complex wellbore conditions.

Product and Application Analysis

Based on product, the industry is segmented into casing cutters, milling tools, overhead and spears, fishing jars, and others. The overhead and spears segment accounted for the largest share of 30.7% in 2024, supported by their extensive use in retrieving and securing stuck or lost downhole equipment.

By application, the industry is divided into onshore and offshore. Onshore operations accounted for the larger share in 2024 due to extensive land-based drilling and production activities. However, offshore applications are expected to experience faster growth as exploration and production companies expand into deepwater and ultra-deepwater reserves.

Regional and Competitive Landscape

North America dominated with a 32% share in 2024, supported by substantial crude oil and natural gas production and continued drilling activity in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US remains a major contributor due to its high level of upstream activity, which generates recurring requirements for equipment recovery and well intervention services.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025–2031, supported by investments in oil production capacity and upstream infrastructure. The US is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the industry include:

Baker Hughes Co

SLB

Halliburton Co

NOV Inc

Weatherford International Plc

Archer Ltd

Superior Energy Services Inc

MB Petroleum Services LLC

SGS SA

Yulin Machinery Corporation

These companies are focusing on advanced fishing tools, specialized intervention capabilities, product innovation, and service expansion to address increasingly complex wellbore challenges.

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Future Outlook

The future of the Oil and Gas Fishing Market is expected to remain positive as upstream drilling, offshore exploration, and well intervention activities continue worldwide. Automation, advanced downhole technologies, and improved fishing tool designs are likely to become increasingly important in enhancing operational efficiency and reducing nonproductive time.

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