Atherectomy Devices Market to Reach USD 2.24 Billion by 2035 at 7.0% CAGR

Atherectomy Devices Market Overview

The Atherectomy Devices Market is expanding as the prevalence of peripheral artery disease and cardiovascular disease increases and healthcare providers increasingly adopt minimally invasive approaches for plaque removal and vessel preparation. Rising demand for interventional cardiovascular procedures, advances in atherectomy technologies, increasing use of imaging-guided interventions, and the growing burden of calcified arterial lesions are supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report, the global Atherectomy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.14 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.22 Billion in 2026 to USD 2.24 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with approximately 52.5% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 9.4%. Rotational Atherectomy Devices represented the largest product segment with a 34.5% share, Peripheral Vascular Applications accounted for 58.0% of the application market, and Hospitals and Surgical Centers represented 61.5% of end-user demand.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Atherectomy Devices Market include:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Cardiovascular Systems

Spectranetics

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Philips

The market is being shaped by the rising prevalence of peripheral artery disease, increasing cardiovascular disease burden, technological advances, and the shift toward minimally invasive vessel-preparation procedures. Rotational atherectomy systems remain an important product category, while orbital atherectomy technologies are gaining attention for their ability to address heavily calcified and complex lesions. Peripheral vascular procedures represent the largest application area, supported by lower-extremity arterial disease and limb-salvage requirements. (marketresearchfuture.com)

The Atherectomy Devices Market can be segmented by Product into Directional Atherectomy Devices, Orbital Atherectomy Devices, Laser Atherectomy Devices, and Rotational Atherectomy Devices. By Application, it includes Peripheral Vascular Applications, Coronary Artery Applications, and Other Applications. By End User, it covers Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Specialty Clinics. (marketresearchfuture.com)

The growing need for effective treatment of calcified and obstructive vascular disease is creating opportunities for atherectomy-device manufacturers, cardiovascular technology companies, hospitals, ambulatory care providers, and interventional cardiology centers. Advanced imaging-guided procedures, below-the-knee applications, combination treatment with drug-coated balloons, next-generation atherectomy platforms, and expansion into emerging markets can support market differentiation and expansion.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Advanced atherectomy systems are improving plaque modification and vessel preparation for complex peripheral and coronary interventions.

Imaging-guided atherectomy procedures are gaining adoption as physicians seek improved lesion characterization and greater procedural precision.

The shift toward minimally invasive vascular interventions is increasing demand for devices that can treat heavily calcified lesions while supporting shorter recovery periods.

Combination treatment strategies involving atherectomy and drug-coated balloons are gaining attention as physicians seek comprehensive vessel-preparation approaches.

Ambulatory and office-based vascular intervention centers are expanding, creating additional opportunities for atherectomy-device adoption outside traditional hospital settings.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Atherectomy Devices Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across directional, orbital, laser, and rotational atherectomy devices.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across product, application, end user, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading cardiovascular-device, vascular intervention, and minimally invasive medical technology companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, peripheral artery disease trends, cardiovascular disease prevalence, minimally invasive procedure adoption, technological advancements, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Atherectomy Devices Market will be shaped by the rising burden of peripheral artery disease, increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, minimally invasive treatment preferences, imaging-guided interventions, ambulatory care expansion, and technological innovation. Rotational Atherectomy Devices should remain the largest product segment with a 34.5% share, while Orbital Atherectomy Devices are positioned for strong growth. Peripheral Vascular Applications should remain the largest application segment with a 58.0% share, while Coronary Artery Applications are expected to provide significant growth opportunities. Hospitals and Surgical Centers should continue to represent the largest end-user segment with a 61.5% share, while Ambulatory Care Centers are positioned for faster growth. North America should retain market leadership with a 52.5% share, while Asia-Pacific should remain the fastest-growing region at a projected CAGR of 9.4%. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 2.24 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

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