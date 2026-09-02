Middle East and Africa Resuscitation Devices Market to Grow at 3.2% CAGR by 2033

Resuscitation devices are medical equipment used to support or restore breathing and circulation in patients experiencing respiratory failure, cardiac arrest, or other life-threatening emergencies. These devices include self-inflating bags, flow-inflating bags, T-piece resuscitators, and gas-powered resuscitators. Depending on the clinical situation, they can provide controlled ventilation and help maintain adequate oxygen delivery until the patient receives further medical treatment.

The market is projected to grow from US$ 22.3 million in 2025 to US$ 28.6 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2026 to 2033. The Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare systems across the region strengthen emergency medical services, critical care infrastructure, and access to life-saving technologies. Increasing awareness of cardiac emergencies, rising surgical volumes, improvements in emergency response systems, and investments in healthcare infrastructure are expected to support market expansion.

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Middle East and Africa Resuscitation Devices Market Growth Drivers

The expansion of emergency medical services is one of the key factors supporting the Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market. Governments and healthcare organizations across countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, South Africa, and Egypt are investing in emergency departments, ambulance networks, intensive care units, and advanced medical equipment.

The increasing number of surgical procedures is also contributing to market demand. Resuscitation equipment is frequently required during anesthesia, surgery, postoperative recovery, and emergency situations. Hospitals need readily available ventilation equipment to respond quickly to unexpected respiratory complications and maintain patient safety.

In addition, growing awareness of cardiac and respiratory emergencies is encouraging healthcare facilities to improve their emergency preparedness. Training programs for healthcare professionals and emergency responders are further supporting the appropriate use of resuscitation technologies.

Growth in Air Medical Transport Services

The development of air ambulance and medical transport services represents an important growth opportunity for the market. Countries in the Middle East, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are expanding advanced emergency transportation capabilities to provide rapid medical support to patients.

Portable resuscitation devices are particularly suitable for ambulances and aircraft because they can provide essential respiratory support while patients are transported to specialized healthcare facilities. In parts of Africa where geographical distances and limited road infrastructure can delay access to hospitals, mobile emergency medical services can also increase demand for lightweight and durable resuscitation equipment.

Self-Inflating Bags Dominate the Product Segment

Based on product type, the self-inflating bag segment dominated the Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market in 2025. Self-inflating bags are widely used because they are portable, relatively simple to operate, and do not require a continuous external gas supply to inflate.

Their flexibility makes them suitable for emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units, ambulances, and patient transportation. The availability of different configurations for adult and pediatric patients also supports their broad application across healthcare environments.

Disposable Devices Hold a Leading Position

By usage type, disposable devices dominated the market in 2025. Disposable resuscitation equipment can help reduce the risk of cross-contamination and eliminate the need for complex sterilization between patients.

This is particularly valuable in high-volume emergency departments, intensive care units, and surgical facilities where rapid equipment turnover is required. Increasing attention toward infection prevention and hospital hygiene is expected to support the continued adoption of disposable resuscitation devices.

Anesthesia Segment Leads the Market

Based on application, the anesthesia segment dominated the Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market in 2025. Resuscitation devices are important during anesthesia because patients may require assisted ventilation during induction, surgical procedures, and recovery.

The growing number of surgeries across the region is expected to maintain demand for reliable ventilation and emergency respiratory support equipment. Hospitals are increasingly emphasizing patient safety and preparedness for potential complications during surgical procedures.

Turkey Leads the Regional Market

Turkey held the largest share of the Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market in 2025. The country’s established healthcare infrastructure, expanding emergency medical services, and adoption of advanced medical technologies have contributed to its leading position.

Major cities such as Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir have developed hospital networks and emergency care facilities that utilize modern resuscitation equipment. Government investments in healthcare modernization, emergency services, and professional training are also supporting market development.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to remain significant markets due to investments in healthcare infrastructure and emergency medical services. South Africa and Egypt are also expected to offer growth opportunities as healthcare access and emergency-care capabilities continue to develop.

Opportunities for Multilingual Devices

The linguistic diversity of the Middle East and Africa creates opportunities for manufacturers to introduce multilingual resuscitation devices. Devices incorporating Arabic, English, French, and other languages can improve usability and help healthcare professionals respond more efficiently during emergencies.

Voice prompts, multilingual operating instructions, and intuitive interfaces could support wider adoption in hospitals, airports, workplaces, schools, and public facilities. These innovations may also facilitate emergency-care training across diverse populations.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market includes several established medical technology companies. Major players include GE HealthCare, Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu A/S, BOMIMED, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, AirLife, Mercury Medical, Intersurgical Ltd, Laerdal Medical, and Flexicare (Group) Limited.

Companies are focusing on product innovation, regional expansion, distribution partnerships, training initiatives, and improvements in emergency-care technologies to strengthen their market positions.

Future Outlook of the Middle East and Africa Resuscitation Devices Market

The Middle East and Africa resuscitation devices market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2033, reaching US$ 28.6 million by 2033 from US$ 22.3 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2026–2033.

Future market development will be supported by the expansion of emergency medical services, critical care facilities, ambulance networks, and air medical transportation across the region. Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and South Africa, are expected to improve access to emergency and resuscitation technologies

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