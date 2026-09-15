Digital Dentistry Market to Reach USD 17.74 Billion by 2035 at 9.16% CAGR

Digital Dentistry Market Overview

The Digital Dentistry Market is expanding as dental practices increasingly adopt advanced digital technologies to improve diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, workflow efficiency, and patient experience. The integration of CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, digital imaging, intraoral scanners, artificial intelligence, and tele-dentistry is transforming traditional dental care. Rising demand for aesthetic dentistry, minimally invasive procedures, and personalized treatment is further supporting market growth.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Digital Dentistry Market was valued at USD 6.764 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7.384 Billion in 2025 to USD 17.74 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 9.16% during 2025–2035. North America dominated the market with a 45% revenue share in 2024 and accounted for USD 3 Billion. Intraoral Scanners are the largest technology segment, Orthodontics is the leading application, Dental Clinics are the largest end-user segment, Practice Management Software leads by software type, and Consultation Services hold the largest share among service types.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Digital Dentistry Market include:

Align Technology

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Henry Schein

Planmeca

Sirona Dental Systems

Carestream Dental

Straumann

Nobel Biocare

The market is being shaped by the integration of advanced digital technologies, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in preventive dental care, and greater investment in dental technology. 3D printing is enabling customized prosthetics, aligners, and surgical guides, while AI is supporting diagnostic analysis and treatment planning. Tele-dentistry is also gaining traction, particularly in regions seeking greater access to dental services.

The Digital Dentistry Market can be segmented by Technology into Intraoral Scanners, 3D Printing, Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM), Digital Imaging, and Tele-dentistry. By Application, it includes Orthodontics, Restorative Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Periodontics, and Implantology. By End User, it covers Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Research Institutions, and Hospitals. By Software Type, it includes Practice Management Software, Dental Imaging Software, CAD/CAM Software, and Patient Management Software. By Service Type, it covers Consultation Services, Maintenance and Support Services, and Training Services.

The growing adoption of digital dental workflows is creating opportunities for dental technology manufacturers, software developers, imaging companies, 3D-printing providers, dental laboratories, and specialized service providers. AI-driven diagnostic tools, tele-dentistry platforms, customized 3D-printed dental implants and prosthetics, advanced intraoral scanning, and integrated digital treatment-planning systems represent important areas of opportunity.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Advanced digital technologies such as CAD/CAM, 3D printing, digital imaging, and intraoral scanning are increasingly being integrated into dental practices, improving precision, workflow efficiency, and patient experience.

3D printing is gaining momentum in dental applications because it enables customized production of prosthetics, aligners, dental models, and surgical guides while supporting faster and more flexible workflows.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as an important technology in digital dentistry, supporting image analysis, diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, predictive analytics, and more efficient clinical workflows.

Tele-dentistry is gaining traction as dental providers seek to expand access through remote consultations and follow-ups, with particularly strong potential in underserved areas and rapidly developing healthcare markets.

Recent industry developments include Align Technology’s launch of the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner, a Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape strategic partnership, Envista Holdings’ acquisition of Osteogenics Biomedical, Planmeca’s AI-powered dental imaging software, and Carestream Dental’s FDA 510(k) clearance for its CS 3800 wireless intraoral scanner.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Digital Dentistry Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, competitive landscape, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across intraoral scanners, 3D printing, CAD/CAM, digital imaging, and tele-dentistry.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across technology, application, end user, software type, service type, and regional markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading dental technology, digital imaging, software, CAD/CAM, and dental-device companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, technological advancements, AI integration, aesthetic dentistry demand, 3D-printing adoption, tele-dentistry expansion, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Digital Dentistry Market will be shaped by continued technological advancement, increasing demand for aesthetic and minimally invasive dentistry, AI integration, 3D-printing adoption, and greater emphasis on patient-centric care. Intraoral Scanners should remain the dominant technology segment, while 3D Printing is positioned for rapid growth. Orthodontics should continue to lead applications, with Implantology benefiting from increasingly sophisticated digital workflows. Dental Clinics are expected to remain the largest end-user group, while Dental Laboratories should continue expanding through customized digital production and 3D-printing capabilities. Practice Management Software should retain its leading position among software types, while Dental Imaging Software gains importance through advances in digital diagnostics. North America should remain the market leader, with Asia-Pacific offering significant growth potential. Market Research Future projects the market to reach USD 17.74 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.16% during 2025–2035.

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