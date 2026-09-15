Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market to Reach USD 698.80 Million by 2035 at 6.55% CAGR

Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Overview

The Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market is expanding as pet ownership, companion-animal healthcare expenditure, and demand for precision treatment continue to rise. Veterinary practices are increasingly adopting microprocessor-controlled infusion platforms, smart-pump technologies, and advanced fluid-management systems to support accurate dosing and critical-care management.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market was valued at USD 370.50 Million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 394.78 Million in 2026 to USD 698.80 Million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.55% during 2026–2035. North America dominated the market with a 41.60% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 14.50% CAGR. Large-Volume Infusion Pumps held approximately 50.15% of the pump-type market, Companion Animals accounted for 59.50% of revenue, and Veterinary Hospitals represented 62.30% of the end-user market.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ICU Medical Inc.

Heska Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology

Digicare Biomedical Technology

Jorgensen Laboratories

DRE Veterinary (Avante Health Solutions)

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment

Burtons Medical Equipment

Grady Medical Systems

The market is being shaped by rising pet healthcare spending, expansion of specialty veterinary clinics, increasing chronic-disease prevalence among companion animals, smart-pump technology adoption, and tighter regulatory attention to dosing accuracy and device safety. AI-enabled flow-rate adjustment, drug-library software, cloud-connected monitoring, and improved safety interlocks are supporting the transition from conventional gravity-drip systems toward more sophisticated infusion platforms.

The Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market can be segmented by Pump Type into Large-Volume Infusion Pumps and Syringe Infusion Pumps. By Animal Type, it includes Companion Animals, Livestock, and Others. By End User, it covers Veterinary Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, with general and emergency veterinary hospitals forming an important part of the installed base. By Region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The growing need for precise, connected, and portable veterinary treatment solutions is creating opportunities for medical-device manufacturers, animal-health technology companies, veterinary hospitals, and specialty clinics. AI-driven closed-loop infusion systems, telehealth-enabled remote pump monitoring, portable field pumps, pump-as-a-service models, and integration with electronic veterinary medical records offer promising avenues for expansion. Asia-Pacific is particularly attractive as veterinary hospital infrastructure and pet ownership continue to grow.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Large-Volume Infusion Pumps remain the leading pump category with approximately 50.15% share in 2025, supported by demand for high-throughput fluid resuscitation in emergency and surgical settings.

Syringe Infusion Pumps are emerging as a high-growth segment with a projected 9.40% CAGR through 2035, driven by demand for precise micro-dosing in neonatal, oncology, pain-management, and exotic-animal care.

Companion Animals account for 59.50% of market revenue, reflecting increasing chronic-disease management, longer hospital stays, and greater willingness among pet owners to invest in advanced veterinary treatment.

Veterinary Hospitals remain the dominant end-user segment with a 62.30% share, while Specialty Clinics are forecast to achieve the fastest end-user growth at an 11.35% CAGR as referral oncology, cardiology, and nephrology services expand.

AI-enabled dosing, smart-pump technology, cloud connectivity, and veterinary health-record integration are becoming increasingly important. ICU Medical’s April 2025 FDA 510(k) clearances for its Plum Solo and Plum Duo precision IV pumps also highlight continued innovation in connected infusion technologies.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, competitive landscape, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across large-volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, companion-animal care, livestock applications, and specialty veterinary services.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across pump type, animal type, end user, regional markets, and key investment areas.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading veterinary infusion-pump manufacturers and animal-health technology providers.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, smart-pump adoption, veterinary infrastructure development, pet healthcare expenditure, and regional growth opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market will be shaped by increasing pet healthcare expenditure, rising demand for precision treatment, expansion of specialty veterinary clinics, technological innovation, and growing emphasis on animal welfare and treatment safety. Large-Volume Infusion Pumps should remain the leading pump category, while Syringe Infusion Pumps are positioned for strong growth at a 9.40% CAGR. Companion Animals should continue to represent the largest animal-type segment, while livestock applications are expected to expand as veterinary treatment becomes more technologically advanced. Veterinary Hospitals should retain their leading end-user position, although Specialty Clinics are expected to grow faster at an 11.35% CAGR. North America should remain the dominant regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a 14.50% CAGR. Market Research Future projects the Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market to reach USD 698.80 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2026–2035.

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