Electric Parking Brake Market Size to Double by 2032, Driven by Automation and Safety Innovations

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global Electric Parking Brake (EPB) market is entering a new phase of expansion. Valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

This steady rise underscores the automotive sector’s shift toward smarter, electronically integrated braking systems that enhance performance, reliability, and driver convenience.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the Electric Parking Brake (EPB) market are dominated by the deep integration of EPB technology with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle electrification. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced EPB systems that offer sophisticated features like automatic park-hold, electronic emergency braking, and seamless compatibility with regenerative braking in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles (HEVs). Another key trend is the shift towards Brake-by-Wire (BBW) systems and more compact, caliper-integrated designs that replace older cable-pull mechanisms, offering better performance, lighter weight, and necessary functionality for increasingly automated and autonomous driving platforms.

Emerging Market Trends

The Electric Parking Brake industry is undergoing a transformation as manufacturers integrate digital technology and design innovation to meet evolving mobility needs.

Integration with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS):

EPB systems are now being linked with ADAS features such as automatic hill-hold, collision avoidance, and auto-parking functions. This integration is enhancing safety and convenience in both premium and mass-market vehicles. Transition Toward Fully Autonomous Vehicles:

As automakers accelerate the development of self-driving technology, EPB systems are being redesigned to support autonomous control frameworks—allowing seamless operation without manual intervention. Lightweight Design and Compact Modules:

Manufacturers are prioritizing compact, lightweight EPB modules that reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. This aligns with broader sustainability targets across the automotive industry. Increased Adoption in Electric Vehicles (EVs):

The global shift toward EVs has created fresh demand for EPB systems that integrate seamlessly with electronic architectures, offering enhanced efficiency and regenerative braking compatibility. Growth in Aftermarket and Retrofit Solutions:

Rising consumer awareness and the availability of retrofit kits are opening new revenue streams, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where vehicle upgrades are gaining popularity.

Key Market Drivers

The expansion of the Electric Parking Brake market is supported by multiple structural and technological forces:

Stringent Vehicle Safety Regulations: Governments across Europe and Asia are enforcing advanced braking and safety standards, compelling automakers to adopt electronic systems over traditional handbrakes.

Consumer Preference for Comfort and Automation: Drivers increasingly favor vehicles equipped with automated systems that reduce manual input and improve convenience, especially in urban traffic conditions.

Rise of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The EPB system’s compatibility with electronic drivetrains makes it a preferred choice for new-generation vehicles.

OEM Partnerships and Platform Integration: Automakers are partnering with component manufacturers to integrate EPB systems directly into vehicle platforms, reducing development time and cost.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players

The global EPB market features a mix of established automotive technology giants and emerging regional players competing through innovation and cost optimization.

Leading companies include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Aisin Corporation, Mando Corporation, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, Chassis Brakes International, Hyundai Mobis, ADVICS Co., Ltd., Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), Zhejiang Libang Hexin Technology Co., Ltd., Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd., and Dura Automotive Systems.

These firms are actively investing in R&D, smart braking integration, and software-based control systems. For instance, ZF Friedrichshafen continues to expand its modular braking portfolio, while Continental AG focuses on advanced electronic control units for improved system responsiveness. Meanwhile, Asian players such as Mando and Hyundai Mobis are scaling EPB production to meet rising regional demand for EV and hybrid vehicles.

Segment Analysis & Regional Outlook

By type, the market is segmented into cable pull systems and caliper-integrated systems, with the latter dominating due to improved reliability and simplified design.

By application, passenger vehicles represent the largest segment, driven by consumer preference for technologically advanced models. Commercial vehicles, though smaller in share, are expected to grow steadily as fleet operators adopt electronic braking solutions for enhanced safety compliance.

Asia-Pacific remains the fastest-growing region, fueled by the rapid expansion of automotive production hubs in China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe continues to lead in innovation and regulatory adoption, while North America focuses on integrating EPB systems with electric and autonomous vehicle platforms.

Technological Advancements & Strategic Insights

Can AI-Powered Analytics Reshape Future Market Forecasting?

Emerging analytics tools powered by AI and IoT are enabling real-time monitoring of brake performance, predictive maintenance, and system optimization. Automakers are exploring connected EPB solutions that communicate directly with central vehicle control units, enhancing safety and data-driven diagnostics.

The adoption of sensor fusion technologies is further improving braking precision, while software-defined vehicle platforms promise deeper integration of EPB controls with vehicle stability and power management systems.

Key Benefits of the Report

In-depth market forecasts covering 2024–2032

Analysis of competitive strategies and innovation pipelines

Regional revenue and segment-level insights

Strategic recommendations for OEMs, suppliers, and investors

Expert Perspective

As the automotive industry transitions toward digital and autonomous mobility, the Electric Parking Brake market stands at the forefront of safety and convenience innovation. The next decade will redefine how braking systems are designed, integrated, and managed—shifting from mechanical control to intelligent electronic coordination. With rapid advancements in electrification, connectivity, and automation, EPB systems are poised to become a core component of the smart vehicle ecosystem.

