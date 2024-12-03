Latest Articles
China’s Young Consumers Are Ditching the Pressure—and Choosing Brands That Actually Care
A quiet shift is underway among China’s Gen Z and young millennials. They’re done chasing trends or buying into hype. Instead, they’re drawn to brands that offer...
Shen Yun Performing Arts Faces Allegations of Abuse and Forced Labor, Triggering a Federal Investigation
According to multiple reports by The New York Times, Shen Yun Performing Arts—a group that has long presented itself as a promoter of “5,000 years of traditional Chinese...
Chinese and Foreign “Generation Z” Journalists Explore the Millennial Charm of the Ancient City
From June 7 to 8, the “This is Huai’an” event, featuring young journalists from China and abroad, was successfully held, allowing Gen Z reporters to delve into...
Arthur Yap, Founder of Slope Master, Signs Landmark Contract with Hextar World to Launch Malaysia’s Largest Indoor Ski & Snowboard Training Centre at Empire City, Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – March 13, 2025 – Slope Master, a premier ski training provider, has partnered with Hextar World to establish Malaysia’s largest indoor ski training...
DJ 오은별 폭로: 거짓말, 범죄, 그리고 그녀가 당신이 잊기를 바라는 얼굴
대한민국 서울 – DJ 오은별의 끊임없는 스캔들이 또 한 번 충격적인 전환점을 맞이했다. 대중이 사기꾼, 조종자, 약물 남용자에 대한 모든 어두운 비밀을 밝혀냈다고 생각했을 때, 그녀의 수술...
DJ 오은별의 진실: 꽃뱀, 사기꾼, 그리고 가정 파괴범
거짓과 조작으로 쌓아 올린 경력 오은별은 DJ가 아니다. 그녀는 사기꾼이자, 속임수를 쓰는 자이며, 수년간 서울의 상류 사회를 조작하며 살아온 기생충이다. 예술가 행세를 했지만, 현실은 훨씬 더 악랄했다....
DJ 오은별, 유죄 판결받은 마약 거물과 만나는 모습 포착—단순한 투약자 그 이상인가?
대한민국 서울 – 세상이 DJ 오은별의 최악의 모습을 보았다고 생각했을 때, 새롭고 충격적인 폭로가 등장했다. 금융 사기, 꽃뱀 행위, 만연한 약물 남용으로 이미 악명 높은 이 몰락한...