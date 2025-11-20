Computer On Module (COM) Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook 2025–2032

According to Semiconductor Insight, Computer On Module (COM) Market size was valued at USD 2363 million in 2024 to USD 6088 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

A Computer on Module (COM), also referred to as a System on Module (SoM), is a compact, integrated circuit that incorporates the core components of a computer, including a microprocessor, memory, and standard I/O interfaces. It is designed to be mounted on a carrier board, which provides the application-specific interfaces and form factor. This architecture allows system designers to avoid the complex and costly effort of designing a CPU subsystem from scratch, enabling faster time-to-market and a more flexible approach to developing sophisticated embedded devices.

The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the accelerating demand for embedded computing solutions across various industries. Key growth factors include the proliferation of Industrial Automation and the Internet of Things (IoT), which require compact, powerful, and reliable computing platforms. Furthermore, the adoption of COMs in medical equipment, transportation systems, and test & measurement devices is contributing significantly to market expansion. The top five players, including Kontron, Congatec, and Advantech, collectively hold approximately 32% of the global market share, with Europe and North America being the dominant regions, accounting for about 75% of the total market.

MARKET DRIVERS

Expansion of IoT and Edge Computing

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the need for edge computing solutions have significantly increased the demand for Computer On Modules. These compact, integrated solutions enable manufacturers to develop smarter edge devices with reduced time-to-market, leveraging the standardized architecture of COMs across various industries.

Rising Demand for Customization and Scalability

Industries are increasingly adopting COM solutions due to their modular nature, allowing for easy customization and scalability without complete system redesign. This flexibility enables manufacturers to update specific components while maintaining the core architecture, reducing both development time and overall costs for next-generation devices.

➤ Market analysts indicate a 34% faster development cycle for companies adopting COM-based solutions compared to traditional custom board development approaches.

The shift toward modular architectures also supports sustainability efforts, as components can be upgraded or replaced individually rather than replacing entire systems, extending product lifecycles in industrial and medical applications.

Recent Developments:Computer On Module (COM) Market

Kontron AG introduced a new COM Express Type 7 module with Intel Xeon D-2800 processors, targeting high-performance embedded and edge computing applications such as industrial automation and network infrastructure.

ADLINK Technology launched its COM-HPC Server Type module supporting Intel Xeon D processors, enhancing AI-driven workloads and 5G edge deployments.

AAEON announced its COM-TGUC6 , a compact COM Express Compact Type 6 module powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, offering improved graphics and power efficiency for IoT and robotics.

Toradex released a Verdin AM62 module based on Texas Instruments Sitara AM62 processors, focusing on cost-effective edge AI and HMI applications.

Congatec unveiled new COM-HPC and COM Express modules featuring AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors, improving scalability and performance in embedded solutions.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Emergence of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing

The fourth industrial revolution continues to drive digital transformation across manufacturing sectors, with COM solutions at the core of this transformation. Their modular nature enables manufacturers to implement smart factory solutions with real-time data processing, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven optimization at the edge, creating opportunities across automotive, aerospace, and electronics manufacturing sectors.

Healthcare digitalization represents another major growth area, with medical device manufacturers increasingly adopting COM solutions for portable diagnostic equipment, patient monitoring systems, and robotic surgery systems. The market is projected to grow at 22.3% CAGR in medical applications as regulatory pathways for modular medical devices become more established.

Key Trends:Computer On Module (COM) Market

Rising Adoption of Edge Computing: Increasing demand for real-time processing at the network edge is driving the use of COMs in AI, IoT, and industrial automation.

Shift Toward COM-HPC Standards: Manufacturers are transitioning to COM-HPC standards to handle higher bandwidth, faster interfaces, and next-generation processors.

Growing Use in AI and Machine Learning Applications: COMs are increasingly integrated into AI gateways, vision systems, and robotics for enhanced computing performance.

Miniaturization and Power Efficiency: There is a strong focus on smaller, energy-efficient COMs suitable for portable and fanless devices.

Customization and Scalability: OEMs prefer COMs for their scalability and easy integration, enabling faster time-to-market for embedded systems.

Increased Demand from Industrial and Medical Sectors: COMs are gaining traction in industrial control, healthcare imaging, and smart factory applications due to their flexibility and reliability.

List of Key Computer On Module (COM) Companies Profiled

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Kontron AG

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Congatec GmbH

AAEON Technology Inc.

Artila Industries Co., Ltd.

IEI Integration Corp.

MEN Micro, Inc.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Portwell Inc.

Avalue Technology Inc.

Segment Analysis:

Segment CategorySub-SegmentsKey InsightsBy Type

ARM-based COM

x86-based COM

RISC-V based COM

ARM-based COM modules lead the market due to their energy efficiency and widespread use in mobile and embedded applications, while x86-based modules maintain strong presence in industrial computing sectors requiring higher processing power.

By Application

Industrial Automation

Medical Equipment

Automotive Infotainment

Gaming and Entertainment

Industrial automation applications drive significant demand for COM modules due to the need for reliable, compact computing in manufacturing environments, while medical equipment manufacturers increasingly adopt COM solutions for their diagnostic and monitoring equipment.

By End User

OEMs and System Integrators

Industrial Equipment Manufacturers

Research and Development Teams

OEMs and system integrators constitute the largest end-user segment, as they incorporate COM modules into complete systems and solutions, while research teams utilize COM platforms for prototyping and developing next-generation embedded systems.

By Connectivity

Wired Interfaces (Ethernet, USB)

Wireless (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth)

Industrial Fieldbus Interfaces

Wired interfaces like Ethernet remain crucial for industrial applications where reliability is paramount, while wireless connectivity gains traction in consumer-facing and mobile applications, with industrial-grade implementations emerging for specialized applications.

By Form Factor

COM Express

SMARC (Smart Mobility ARChitecture)

Qseven

Others (Custom and Emerging)

COM Express modules continue to dominate in industrial applications where ruggedness and standardization are valued, while SMARC gains traction in space-constrained and mobile applications, with both form factors evolving to support emerging connectivity standards and processing capabilities.

