Performance Knitted Fabrics Market 2025: Emerging Trends, Key Segments, and Global Outlook

Global Performance Knitted Fabrics Market is witnessing significant expansion through 2030, supported by rising demand across sportswear, athleisure, and medical textiles. With superior moisture management, stretch properties, and breathable structures, performance knitted fabrics have become essential in modern textile engineering. Increasing focus on sustainability and advancements in smart textiles are further strengthening market adoption across key industries worldwide.

Market Overview

Performance knitted fabrics are engineered to provide enhanced functionality through advanced knitting technologies that integrate features such as moisture-wicking, temperature control, and antimicrobial properties. As consumers prioritize comfort and performance in everyday wear, manufacturers are shifting toward recycled polyester, bio-based fibers, and eco-efficient production techniques.

Asia-Pacific dominates global production, accounting for more than 45% of market output due to robust textile ecosystems in China, India, and emerging Southeast Asian manufacturing hubs.

Top Emerging Trends in the Performance Knitted Fabrics Market

Rapid adoption of recycled and bio-based fibers as sustainability standards rise across Europe and North America.

● Growth of athleisure and activewear consumption , supported by health-conscious lifestyles.

● Integration of wearable technology , including sensor-embedded smart fabrics for sports and medical monitoring.

● Advanced knitting machinery investments , enabling precision engineering and high-performance material blends.

● Expansion of performance textile applications in compression garments, therapeutic wear, and sports accessories.

● Increasing demand for antimicrobial and odor-control fabrics , especially in post-pandemic apparel markets.

● Development of bio-based nylon alternatives , an emerging opportunity for eco-friendly product portfolios.

Key Market Drivers

Athleisure and activewear expansion: Global demand for multifunctional apparel continues to accelerate.

● Growth in medical and therapeutic textiles: Aging populations are driving the adoption of compression and supportive fabrics.

● Technological advancements in fabric engineering: Innovations include integrated cooling, UV protection, and enhanced elasticity.

● Sustainability-focused manufacturing: Regulations in Europe and consumer preferences worldwide are pushing adoption of recycled materials.

Strategic Developments Across the Industry

Manufacturers are increasing investments in knitting automation, sustainable material sourcing, and smart textile R&D. Enhanced production capabilities across China, India, and Southeast Asian regions reflect growing competition and supply chain diversification. Meanwhile, North American and European textile innovators continue to lead in functional fabric development, particularly in next-generation performance wear and medical-grade materials.

Technological Advancements

Modern fabric engineering integrates performance properties directly into fiber and yarn structures, reducing the need for chemical finishes and improving long-term durability. Innovations such as warp and weft knitting technologies enable precise control over fabric behavior, while embedded sensor capabilities are setting the stage for smart apparel in health monitoring, sports analytics, and safety applications. These technologies also support manufacturers’ transition toward lower-impact production through reduced waste and energy efficiency.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific

Holding over 45% of global production, Asia-Pacific remains the core manufacturing base for performance knitted fabrics. China’s extensive textile clusters and India’s expanding technical textile capabilities anchor the region’s leadership. Southeast Asian countries are emerging as competitive hubs due to cost-effective labor and supportive trade regulations.

North America

The region shows strong innovation activity, particularly in smart textiles and advanced synthetic fibers. Performance apparel brands in the U.S. continue to invest in premium and sustainable material development.

Europe

Stringent environmental standards promote the use of recycled and bio-based fibers. European textile companies maintain a strong focus on eco-friendly performance fabrics.

Latin America

Steady growth is observed in Brazil, where rising sportswear consumption supports increased adoption of performance textile materials.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Weft-knit Fabric

● Warp-knit Fabric

By Application

Top Wear

● Bottom Wear

● Medical Textiles

● Sports Accessories

● Others

Key Companies in the Market

AGT – Focuses on performance material development across multiple applications.

● Combyte Textile – Known for integrated knitting production capabilities.

● Contempora Fabrics – Specializes in high-quality performance knitted structures.

● EYSAN – Active in sustainable and functional fabric innovation.

● Freudenberg Performance Materials – Offers technical fabrics for medical and industrial use.

● HERMIN TEXTILE – Engages in functional textile manufacturing with advanced knitting technology.

● MITSUI & CO. – Operates within diversified textile supply chains.

● Hologenix – Develops performance-enhancing textile technologies.

● Polartec – recognized for high-performance outdoor and thermal fabrics.

● Xinlong Holding – Large-scale producer of technical knitted materials.

● Schoeller Textil AG – Innovates in smart and eco-efficient textile solutions.

● Carrington Textiles – Supplies advanced fabrics for industrial and performance wear.

● HEIQ Materials – Specializes in antimicrobial and performance chemistry technologies.

● Sanko Textile – Known for diversified high-performance textile manufacturing.

● Kolon Industries – Strong presence in advanced fiber and materials engineering.

Market Perspective

The Performance Knitted Fabrics Market is poised for sustained growth through 2030 as global industries increasingly adopt functional, sustainable, and smart-textile solutions. With accelerating innovation in bio-based materials and sensor-enabled fabrics, the market presents strong opportunities for investors, manufacturers, and technology providers seeking long-term expansion.

