Global Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market to Reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting an Impressive CAGR of 48.2%

Definition

Torque sensors for humanoid robots are advanced precision measurement devices that play a critical role in enhancing robotic control, motion coordination, and human-like dexterity. These sensors measure rotational force (torque) by converting mechanical strain into electrical signals, providing robots with real-time feedback necessary for balancing, gripping, walking, and interacting with their surroundings.

Market Size

The Global Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market was valued at USD 515 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.28 billion in 2025 to USD 7.87 billion by 2032, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 48.2% during the forecast period.

This exponential growth is fueled by advancements in humanoid robotics technology, rising automation across manufacturing industries, and increased investment in AI-driven sensor integration. As humanoid robots become more sophisticated, the need for precise torque measurement for real-time force feedback is becoming critical.

Furthermore, industrial robotics, healthcare robotics, and defense automation are the key sectors propelling market expansion. The surge in collaborative robots (cobots) and the miniaturization of sensor components are making torque sensors more accessible and versatile.

Regional Analysis

The torque sensor market for humanoid robots exhibits strong regional growth dynamics, with different regions contributing uniquely to innovation, production, and deployment.

North America

North America currently leads the global market, driven by strong adoption of advanced robotics technologies across automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors. The United States remains a key innovation hub, with companies such as ATI Industrial Automation pioneering six-axis torque sensors. Government initiatives supporting industrial automation and defense robotics projects further bolster demand.

Europe

Europe holds a substantial share due to robust research initiatives in robotics and automation under programs such as Horizon Europe. Countries like Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark are home to major torque sensor manufacturers and robotics integrators. The region’s focus on precision engineering and safety standards supports growth in torque sensing technologies for medical and collaborative robots.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid industrialization, increasing automation investment, and strong government support in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. The presence of emerging robotics manufacturers and expanding production facilities make this region a major growth hotspot. China and South Korea are investing heavily in humanoid robotics for manufacturing and public service applications.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa

These regions are emerging markets with growing adoption of automation technologies in manufacturing, logistics, and defense. Government initiatives like Mexico’s Advanced Technology Adoption Program and UAE’s Robotics Strategy 2031 create new opportunities for torque sensor suppliers. The demand for cost-efficient and compact torque sensors is expected to rise steadily in these areas.

Competitor Analysis (in brief)

The global torque sensor market for humanoid robots is moderately consolidated, with a few dominant players and several emerging innovators.

Leading companies such as Bota Systems (Switzerland) and ATI Industrial Automation (U.S.) hold significant market shares due to their precision-engineered multi-axis torque sensors that enable advanced robotic motion control. Robotous (South Korea) and Keli Sensing Technology (China) are rapidly gaining traction, offering compact, high-accuracy solutions at competitive pricing.

Global Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market: Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Industrial – Leading application segment driven by use in manufacturing, assembly, and automation systems requiring precise force feedback.

Medical – Expanding use in robotic surgery, prosthetics, and rehabilitation systems.

Services – Applications in cleaning, hospitality, and customer service robots.

Emergency Rescue – Adoption in disaster response and hazardous environment operations.

Others – Includes research, education, and experimental robotics applications.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Single-Axis Torque Sensor – Cost-effective and suitable for basic torque measurement applications.

Three-Axis Torque Sensor – Balances complexity and performance for medium-level robotic operations.

Six-Axis Torque Sensor – Advanced segment offering full multi-directional force and torque measurement, essential for humanoid robots with complex interaction capabilities.

Key Company

Bota Systems (Switzerland) – Known for compact six-axis sensors and AI-integrated feedback systems.

ATI Industrial Automation (U.S.) – Industry leader in multi-axis torque sensing technology.

Robotous (South Korea) – Specializes in high-accuracy, compact torque sensors for humanoid robots.

Keli Sensing Technology (China) – Strong player in cost-efficient torque measurement systems.

Ampelion (Germany) – Focused on healthcare and service robotics applications.

Guangzhou Haozhi Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) – Competitive supplier offering single and three-axis sensors.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology (U.S.) – Innovator in strain-gauge based torque sensors.

OnRobot (Denmark) – Pioneering plug-and-play torque sensors for collaborative robotics.

TE Connectivity (Switzerland) – Developer of advanced materials and sensor connectivity systems.

Geographic Segmentation

The market demonstrates strong geographic diversity:

North America – Technological innovation hub, driven by defense and manufacturing sectors.

Europe – Focused on R&D, quality, and medical robotics innovation.

Asia-Pacific – Fastest growth, led by Japan, China, and South Korea’s humanoid robot initiatives.

Latin America – Growing adoption of robotics in manufacturing and logistics.

Middle East & Africa – Emerging opportunities driven by smart city and defense robotics programs.

FAQ Section

Q1: What is the current market size of the Global Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market?

A1: The market was valued at USD 515 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 48.2%.

Q2: Which are the key companies operating in the Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market?

A2: Major players include Bota Systems, ATI Industrial Automation, Robotous, Keli Sensing Technology, Ampelion, and OnRobot.

Q3: What are the key growth drivers in the Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market?

A3: Growth is driven by the rising adoption of humanoid robots, advancements in AI-powered torque sensing, and increasing industrial automation across sectors.

Q4: Which regions dominate the Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market?

A4: North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to industrial expansion and robotics innovation.

Q5: What are the emerging trends in the Torque Sensor for Humanoid Robot Market?

A5: Key trends include AI-integrated torque feedback, sensor miniaturization, graphene-based strain sensors, and predictive maintenance technologies for collaborative robots.

