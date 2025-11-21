Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market to Reach USD 598 Million by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2%

Definition

Thermal drying dewatering equipment refers to industrial systems designed to remove moisture from sludge, waste, or biomass through thermal processes such as convection, conduction, or radiation. These systems enhance the solid content of waste materials, significantly reducing disposal volume and transportation costs. They are commonly used in wastewater treatment plants, food processing industries, and energy generation facilities to improve efficiency and environmental compliance.

Market Size

The global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment market was valued at USD 517 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 598 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.





Market growth is driven by the increasing need for sustainable waste management and water recycling solutions, especially across industrial and municipal sectors. Furthermore, the rising adoption of energy-efficient drying systems with low carbon footprints continues to propel the market forward. Technological advancements, such as solar-assisted and hybrid drying systems, are also contributing to improved performance and reduced operational costs.

Regional Analysis

Europe follows closely, supported by the EU’s circular economy initiatives encouraging resource recovery from waste.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure investments in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gradually increasing adoption, supported by growing environmental awareness and public infrastructure development.

Competitor Analysis (in brief)

The market landscape is moderately consolidated, with several leading manufacturers focusing on energy-efficient and low-maintenance designs.

Key players such as Veolia Water Technologies, ANDRITZ Group, and HUBER SE maintain strong positions through their advanced drying systems and global presence.

Emerging players including Thermo-System GmbH and Teknofanghi are innovating with hybrid and solar-assisted technologies, combining renewable energy inputs to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions.

Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This section provides an in-depth understanding of the market structure, trends, and dynamics influencing the global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment industry.

It also examines regulatory frameworks, pricing analysis, and growth opportunities across regional and application-based segments.

This comprehensive overview supports industry stakeholders in identifying market gaps, evaluating risks, and formulating sustainable growth strategies.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pulp and Paper Industry

Power Generation

Others

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Direct Type

Indirect Type

Solar-Assisted Type

Hybrid Type

Key Company

Veolia Water Technologies (France)

ANDRITZ Group (Austria)

HUBER SE (Germany)

Thermo-System GmbH (Germany)

Teknofanghi (Italy)

Keppel Seghers (Singapore)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Suez SA (France)

Evoqua Water Technologies (U.S.)

Komline-Sanderson (U.S.)

Geographic Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

FAQ Section

Q1. What is the market size of the Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment market?

The market was valued at USD 517 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 598 million by 2032.

Q2. What is the CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2025 to 2032.

Q3. Which region leads the global market?

North America currently dominates the market, followed by Europe.

Q4. Which companies are key players in this market?

Veolia Water Technologies, ANDRITZ Group, HUBER SE, Thermo-System GmbH, and Teknofanghi are among the top players.

Q5. What factors are driving market growth?

Growing demand for efficient sludge management, regulatory compliance, and adoption of energy-efficient drying technologies are key growth drivers.

