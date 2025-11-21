Global V2X Roadside Communication Terminal Market to Reach USD 5.42 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 25.8%

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 1.41 billion in 2025 to USD 5.42 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7452/vx-roadside-communication-terminal-market

Key factors influencing market growth include:

Increasing government mandates for V2X integration in road infrastructure

Rising adoption of autonomous vehicles requiring continuous V2I communication

Expansion of smart city projects globally

Rapid advancement and deployment of 5G technologies

Regional Analysis

North America : Currently the leading market, driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations and early adoption of intelligent transportation systems.

Asia-Pacific : Fastest-growing region due to massive infrastructure investments in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Localized government incentives and smart city initiatives are boosting demand.

Europe : Significant growth opportunities are seen through pilot projects and trials demonstrating collision reduction and improved traffic management.

Other Regions : Latin America and the Middle East are gradually adopting V2X solutions, primarily for smart urban infrastructure and highway safety enhancements.

Competitor Analysis (in brief)

The V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market is competitive, with both established global players and emerging innovators.

Key Players and Strategies:

Continental AG & Q-Free ASA : Market leaders, holding ~28% of global revenue in 2024, leveraging strategic partnerships with automotive OEMs.

Commsignia & Neusoft Corporation : Strong presence in Asia-Pacific, focusing on localized solutions and competitive pricing.

Quectel & Desay SV Automotive : Capitalizing on 5G-enabled V2X technologies for next-generation roadside units.

Alps Alpine & VanJee Technology : Innovating with dual-mode (DSRC + C-V2X) terminals and AI-powered traffic management.

V2ROADS & Movyon : Targeting government contracts for smart city infrastructure deployment.

Gosuncn Technology & Waytous : Focusing on private infrastructure operators for specialized solutions.

Global V2X Roadside Communication Terminal: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and assessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the global V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market.

This report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc., of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any stake or are planning to foray into the V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market in any manner.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Collision Avoidance Systems

Traffic Management & Optimization

Autonomous Vehicle Enablement

Smart City Infrastructure

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Roadside Units (RSUs) – Experiencing higher demand due to government initiatives and traffic management applications.

Onboard Units (OBUs) – Installed in vehicles for V2V and V2I communication, supporting connected car functionality.

By Technology: 4G 5G – Preferred technology due to low latency, high bandwidth, and suitability for autonomous driving and real-time traffic management.

By Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicles – Dominant, driven by fleet operators and logistics companies using V2X for safety and route optimization. Passenger Cars – Growing adoption, particularly in regions with government incentives for connected vehicles.



Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/automotive-and-transportation/7452/vx-roadside-communication-terminal-market

Key Company

Continental AG (Germany)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Commsignia Ltd. (Hungary)

Danlaw Inc. (U.S.)

Movyon (Italy)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan)

V2ROADS (France)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

Quectel Wireless Solutions (China)

Lianyou Technology (China)

Desay SV Automotive (China)

VanJee Technology (China)

Genvict (China)

SEG SMARTECHS (South Korea)

Gohigh Networks (China)

FAQ

Q1: What is the current market size of the V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market?

A1: The market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 25.8%.

Q2: Which are the key companies operating in the V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market?

A2: Key companies include Continental AG, Q-Free ASA, Commsignia Ltd., Neusoft Corporation, Alps Alpine, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Desay SV Automotive, VanJee Technology, among others.

Q3: What are the key growth drivers in the V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market?

A3: Growth is driven by government mandates, smart city initiatives, autonomous vehicle development, and 5G technology integration.

Q4: Which regions dominate the V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market?

A4: North America currently leads, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to massive infrastructure investments and smart city projects.

Q5: What are the emerging trends in the V2X Roadside Communication Terminal market?

A5: Emerging trends include 5G-enabled terminals, AI-powered traffic management, edge computing integration, and multi-function smart roadside infrastructure solutions.

About Us

Intel Market Research is a leading provider of strategic intelligence, offering actionable insights in information technology, digital media solutions, and communication infrastructure. Our research capabilities include:

Real-time competitive benchmarking

Global technology adoption monitoring

Country-specific regulatory and market analysis

Over 500+ technology reports annually

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, our insights empower decision-makers to drive innovation with confidence.

🌐 Website: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com

📞 International: +1 (332) 2424 294

📞 Asia-Pacific: +91 9169164321

🔗 LinkedIn: Follow Us