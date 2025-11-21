Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes Market to Reach USD 1,588 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.4%

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global borosilicate glass tubes market was valued at USD 1,268 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,588 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving market growth include:

Exceptional chemical and thermal shock resistance.

Rising demand in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and laboratory sectors.

Increasing applications in concentrated solar power (CSP) systems.

Advanced manufacturing techniques that have reduced production costs by approximately 15% in recent years.

High borosilicate glass tubes dominate the market, accounting for about 85% of total sales, primarily driven by solar energy and laboratory applications.

Regional Analysis

China: Largest market, accounting for approximately 65% of global consumption, primarily due to extensive solar energy infrastructure and local manufacturing capabilities.

Europe & North America: Combined share of about 30%, with demand driven by high-quality laboratory apparatus, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy initiatives.

Asia-Pacific (excluding China): Growing demand from India, Japan, and Southeast Asia due to increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing and research institutions.

Rest of the World: Moderate growth, largely driven by specialized industrial and scientific applications.

China’s dominance is supported by cost-effective mass production, while Europe and North America focus on high-precision and pharmaceutical-grade products.

Global Borosilicate Glass Tubes: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Solar Energy Tubes – Key driver due to concentrated solar power (CSP) adoption.

Laboratory Apparatus – Widely used in research and scientific studies for chemical stability.

Heat Glassware – Applications requiring thermal resistance.

Chemical Tubes – High chemical resistance makes them ideal for industrial processes.

Pharmaceutical Packaging – Ensures purity and stability for sensitive drugs and vaccines.

Others – Specialty industrial and academic applications.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

High Borosilicate Glass Tubes – Largest segment (~85%), favored for thermal shock resistance and chemical durability.

Medium Borosilicate Glass Tubes – Used in less demanding applications, such as general laboratory equipment.

Key Company

SCHOTT AG

Corning Incorporated

Kavalierglass, a.s.

Duran Group (DWK Life Sciences)

De Dietrich (Groupe Novak)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (NEG)

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG (Jiangsu JSG Glass Co., Ltd.)

Borosil Limited

Northstar Glassworks, Inc.

AGC Inc. (Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.)

Linuo Group Co., Ltd.

Yaohui Group

Micoe (Shandong Micoe Glass Products Co., Ltd.)

Tianxu Glass Co., Ltd.

FAQ

Q1: What is the current market size of the borosilicate glass tubes market?

A1: The global borosilicate glass tubes market was valued at USD 1,268 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,588 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Q2: Which are the key companies operating in the borosilicate glass tubes market?

A2: Key players include SCHOTT AG, Corning Incorporated, Kavalierglass, Duran Group, De Dietrich, Nippon Electric Glass (NEG), Hilgenberg GmbH, Borosil Limited, among others.

Q3: What are the key growth drivers in the borosilicate glass tubes market?

A3: Growth is driven by superior chemical resistance, thermal shock resistance, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, advanced manufacturing techniques, and emerging applications in renewable energy, particularly CSP systems.

Q4: Which regions dominate the borosilicate glass tubes market?

A4: China dominates with a 65% share, followed by Europe and North America with a combined 30% share.

Q5: What are the emerging trends in the borosilicate glass tubes market?

A5: Trends include increased use in renewable energy (solar receiver tubes), high-precision laboratory and pharmaceutical applications, and adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques to reduce production costs.

