Global Performance Knitted Fabrics Market to Reach USD 6.15 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% During the Forecast Period

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Insights

Global performance knitted fabrics market size was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.68 billion in 2025 to USD 6.15 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Global Performance Knitted Fabrics Market continues to expand significantly, driven by increasing demand from sportswear, athleisure, and medical textile applications. Performance knitted fabrics offer superior breathability, moisture-wicking capabilities, and stretch properties, making them indispensable in modern textile applications where functionality meets comfort.

Performance knitted fabrics are revolutionizing apparel manufacturing through advanced knitting technologies that integrate performance-enhancing features directly into the fabric structure. With sustainability becoming a key industry focus, manufacturers are increasingly adopting recycled polyester and bio-based fibers to meet eco-conscious consumer demands.

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Importance and Strategic Significance

The Performance Knitted Fabrics market is critically important for:

• Supporting the global athleisure and sportswear industry growth

• Driving innovation in sustainable textile manufacturing

• Enabling advanced medical and therapeutic textile applications

• Supporting the transition to smart and functional fabrics

• Creating opportunities for technical textile advancements

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Overview and Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the global performance knitted fabrics market, accounting for over 45% of total production. This dominance stems from China’s robust textile manufacturing ecosystem and India’s growing technical textiles sector. Meanwhile, Southeast Asian countries are emerging as competitive production hubs due to favorable labor costs and trade agreements.

North America and Europe remain innovation hotspots, with brands investing heavily in smart textiles and sustainable manufacturing. The European market, in particular, benefits from strong environmental regulations that drive adoption of recycled materials. Latin America shows promising growth potential, especially in Brazil where sportswear consumption continues to rise steadily.

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Key Drivers and Competitive Landscape

Key market drivers include:

Athleisure Market Expansion: The global athleisure trend showing no signs of slowing down, with performance knitted fabrics becoming essential for apparel that combines athletic functionality with everyday comfort and style.

Health and Wellness Consciousness: Increasing health consciousness boosting activewear demand, driving innovation in fabrics that enhance athletic performance while providing comfort and durability.

Technological Advancements: Significant advancements in fabric engineering enabling performance knitted fabrics to incorporate antimicrobial properties, temperature regulation, and wearable technology integration for next-generation applications.

Leading companies in the market:

• Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

• Polartec (USA)

• Schoeller Textil AG (Switzerland)

• HeiQ Materials (Switzerland)

• Kolon Industries (South Korea)

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Segmentation and Key Insights

By Type: Weft-knit Fabric dominates the market due to its versatility and comfort, while Warp-knit Fabric offers superior stability and durability for technical applications.

By Application: Top Wear represents the largest application segment, driven by massive demand for performance t-shirts, jackets, and athletic tops, while Medical Textiles shows the fastest growth rate due to increasing healthcare applications.

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Challenges and Emerging Trends

Market challenges include: Raw material price volatility, particularly for specialized synthetic fibers, sustainability compliance adding production costs, and trade tensions disrupting global supply chains.

Emerging trends shaping the future:

• Sustainable Manufacturing: Growing adoption of recycled polyester and bio-based fibers to meet eco-conscious consumer demands and regulatory requirements.

• Smart Textile Integration: Development of fabrics with embedded sensors and technology for enhanced functionality in sports, medical, and everyday applications.

• Medical Textile Expansion: Increasing applications in therapeutic textiles and medical compression wear driven by global aging population and healthcare advancements.

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Report Scope

This report offers comprehensive analysis of the global performance knitted fabrics market from 2024 to 2030, featuring detailed insights into historical data and forward-looking projections, market size estimates in volume and value terms, and granular segmentation by product type and end-use applications.

Performance Knitted Fabrics Market Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the current market size of Performance Knitted Fabrics Market?

The Performance Knitted Fabrics Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.15 billion by 2032.

Which key companies operate in Performance Knitted Fabrics Market?

Key players include Freudenberg Performance Materials, Polartec, Schoeller Textil AG, HeiQ Materials, and Kolon Industries, among others.

What are the key growth drivers of Performance Knitted Fabrics Market?

Key growth drivers include athleisure market expansion, health and wellness consciousness, and technological advancements in fabric engineering.

Which region dominates the Performance Knitted Fabrics Market?

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market, accounting for over 45% of total production, driven by robust textile manufacturing ecosystems.

What are the emerging trends in Performance Knitted Fabrics Market?

Emerging trends include sustainable manufacturing practices, smart textile integration, and expansion in medical textile applications.

