Global Cordless Collated Screwdriver Market to Reach USD 412 Million by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8%

Cordless collated screwdrivers are advanced, battery-powered fastening tools designed to drive multiple screws rapidly with minimal manual handling. These systems include automated screw-feeding magazines, depth adjustment mechanisms, and high-speed motors—commonly 3,000 RPM or higher—making them ideal for continuous fastening tasks in construction, drywall installation, woodworking, and interior finishing.

Their cord-free design enhances mobility and safety by eliminating cable clutter on job sites. Improvements in lithium-ion battery technology, brushless motors, and ergonomic tool bodies have significantly boosted runtime, torque delivery, and operational convenience. These tools are positioned as productivity-enhancing solutions for professional contractors seeking speed, precision, and labor cost savings in demanding environments.

Market Size

The Global Cordless Collated Screwdriver Market was valued at USD 324 million in 2024, and is expected to increase from USD 336 million in 2025 to USD 412 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Market expansion is driven by the growing construction pipeline worldwide and the shift from corded to cordless power tools. Online retail growth and the adoption of modular cordless ecosystems further support higher purchasing rates among professionals and DIY consumers.

Regional Analysis

North America : Strong adoption due to the growing residential construction and remodeling sector. Contractors favor high-performance models with large battery platforms.

Europe : Advanced adoption in Germany, UK, and France supported by strict efficiency standards and sustainable tool innovations.

Asia-Pacific : Fastest growth region driven by infrastructure expansion in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Price-sensitive market but rising shift toward cordless ecosystems.

Latin America : Moderate growth; construction modernization and e-commerce channels expand availability.

Middle East & Africa : Growth driven by commercial building projects and increasing penetration of global brands.

Competitor Analysis

The market is moderately concentrated with Makita and DeWalt commanding over 35% share. Competition centers on:

Battery runtime and fast charging performance

Brushless motor efficiency improvements

Ergonomic and lightweight tool designs

Smart systems like Bluetooth tool tracking

Expanded cordless ecosystems sharing interchangeable batteries

Brands such as Bosch and Milwaukee are rapidly strengthening positions through robust distribution channels and feature-rich professional tools.

Market Segmentation (By Application)

Application Key Insights Construction Largest segment driven by drywall applications and commercial builds Interior Decoration Increasing adoption for precision fastening & furniture installations Woodworking Continuous screwing requirements drive cordless replacement demand Others Smaller share: light manufacturing, DIY consumer repair

Key Company

Major manufacturers referenced in the market include:

Makita Corporation (Japan)

DeWalt – Stanley Black & Decker (U.S.)

Bosch Power Tools (Germany)

Milwaukee Tool (U.S.)

Metabo HPT (Germany)

Hilti Corporation (Liechtenstein)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Einhell Germany AG (Germany)

Festool GmbH (Germany)

VEVOR (China)

SENCO (U.S.)

These companies invest heavily in R&D to improve speed, durability, and automated screw-feeding technology.

FAQ Section

Q1: What is driving the cordless collated screwdriver market?

Growing demand in construction, productivity improvement, and advances in lithium-ion battery technology.

Q2: Which region is expected to show the fastest growth?

Asia-Pacific due to infrastructure expansion and increased contractor adoption.

Q3: Who are the top market players?

Makita, DeWalt, Bosch, Milwaukee, Hilti, among others.

Q4: Which type dominates the market?

Models with rotational speeds above 3000 RPM dominate due to superior efficiency.

Q5: What are the key challenges?

High initial setup cost, limited awareness in emerging markets, and supply chain delays for specialized components.

