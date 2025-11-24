Global Fish Counter Market to Reach USD 59.51 Million by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.75%

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global Fish Counter Market was valued at USD 42.85 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 59.51 million by 2030, representing a CAGR of 4.75% from 2024 to 2030.

This steady growth is driven by the rising adoption of automation technologies in fish farming, increasing awareness of sustainable aquaculture, and the growing need for accurate monitoring solutions in seafood processing.

In regional terms:

North America is estimated to grow from USD 9.50 million in 2023 to USD 12.74 million by 2030 , at a CAGR of 3.73%. The growth is fueled by robust technological infrastructure, stringent sustainability regulations, and a mature aquaculture industry.

Europe is projected to grow from USD 18.32 million to USD 26.44 million , with a higher CAGR of 5.60%, supported by countries like Norway, Iceland, and France that emphasize sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices.

Asia-Pacific will increase from USD 12.17 million to USD 16.36 million , reflecting a CAGR of 4.27%, driven by rapid aquaculture expansion in China, Japan, and India, coupled with growing awareness of food safety and sustainability standards.

Historically, the market has experienced moderate growth, primarily due to technological innovation and increasing awareness of sustainable practices. The market’s expansion is expected to accelerate as IoT-enabled smart aquaculture systems become mainstream, offering real-time analytics and automated fish counting solutions.

Key Growth Drivers:

Technological advancements, including machine vision and infrared counting systems .

Increasing demand for aquaculture to meet global seafood consumption.

Government regulations enforcing sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices.

Restraints:

High initial investment and cost of advanced fish counter systems.

Complexity in installation and regular maintenance requirements.

Limited awareness and adoption in developing regions.

Opportunities:

Expansion into emerging markets like South America and Asia-Pacific.

Integration with AI-driven smart aquaculture systems.

Development of new product innovations with automated tracking and reporting features.

Challenges:

Integration difficulties with existing legacy systems.

Intensifying market competition and pricing pressures.

Ensuring consistent data accuracy under varied environmental conditions.

Regional Analysis

North America:

The North American market is primarily led by the U.S. and Canada, where technological infrastructure and regulatory compliance play a crucial role. Fish counters in this region are widely adopted for both commercial aquaculture and research purposes. Advanced machine vision and infrared systems are commonly deployed to optimize fish stock management, improve harvest efficiency, and ensure environmental sustainability. The region’s strong focus on research and innovation further accelerates market adoption.

Europe:

Europe represents one of the most progressive markets for fish counters. Countries like Norway, Iceland, and France have stringent aquaculture regulations, driving the need for accurate monitoring systems. Europe’s emphasis on sustainable fishing practices encourages fish farmers to adopt cutting-edge counting systems that enhance productivity while maintaining ecological balance. Additionally, Europe’s advanced technological infrastructure allows seamless integration of smart aquaculture solutions.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid expansion in aquaculture, driven by China, Japan, and India. Increasing demand for seafood, growing investments in aquaculture infrastructure, and heightened awareness of sustainability are key growth factors. Fish counters are being adopted to optimize feed efficiency, reduce losses, and ensure regulatory compliance. The adoption of automated and AI-integrated counting systems is becoming increasingly prevalent in this region.

South America:

South American countries like Chile and Mexico are emerging as important players in the fish counter market. The expansion of aquaculture and seafood export industries is creating demand for automation and precise monitoring technologies. Manufacturers see significant growth opportunities by targeting these emerging markets with cost-effective and technologically advanced solutions.

Global Fish Counter: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global Fish Counter market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trends, niche markets, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and assessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Fish Counter. This report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc., of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Fish Counter in any manner.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Aquafarm

Wellboat

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Machine Vision Counting

Infrared Imaging Counting

Others

Key Company

Vaki (MSD Animal Health)

Flatsetsund Engineering AS

Calitri Technology

AGK Kronawitter GmbH

Faivre

Fischtechnik International

Guangzhou Yuandian Intelligent Technology

Aquascan

Fu-Chen Auto Technology Corporation

