Global Gas Grill Market Expected to Grow at 4.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 938 Million by 2032

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global gas grill market was valued at USD 702 million in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 732 million in 2025 and grow to USD 938 million by 2032, representing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Historical Growth Trends

The market has seen steady growth over the past decade, driven by increasing outdoor culinary experiences, lifestyle upgrades, and growing interest in home cooking. In North America, particularly the United States, strong barbecue culture and high disposable income have been significant contributors to market expansion.

Market Drivers

Outdoor Living Trends: Consumers are increasingly transforming outdoor spaces into entertainment hubs. Millennials and Gen-X homeowners are particularly inclined toward experiential spending, driving demand for premium grills.

Technological Integration: Approximately 42% of new gas grill purchases feature smart technologies, commanding 25-30% higher prices than traditional models. Connected grills saw a 167% faster growth rate compared to standard models in 2023, demonstrating the premium segment’s profitability.

Premiumization Opportunities: There is a growing demand in underserved markets for high-performance grills offering advanced features at competitive price points, which allows manufacturers to expand beyond basic models.

Market Challenges

Regulatory Pressures: Stricter emissions standards in North America and Europe have increased R&D costs by 30-45% , especially for mid-sized manufacturers. Cleaner-burning technology adoption has created supply chain complexities.

Skilled Labor Shortages: Specialized assembly requirements are causing 20-35% longer production cycles , affecting cost and efficiency.

Market Restraints

Economic Uncertainty: Discretionary spending has slowed in households earning under $100,000. Replacement cycles have increased from 5.2 to 6.8 years , impacting sales volume in the replacement market, historically responsible for 60-65% of annual sales .

Regional Analysis

The gas grill market exhibits strong regional dynamics, with North America leading the global landscape.

North America

Accounts for approximately 60% of the global market share , driven by backyard barbecue culture and disposable income.

The United States is the primary growth engine, with significant adoption of smart grills and premium models.

Europe

Adoption is growing steadily due to increasing outdoor lifestyle trends and premium kitchen integration.

Regulatory pressures on emissions are stronger in Europe, compelling manufacturers to innovate cleaner-burning technologies.

Asia-Pacific

Emerging as a growth market, particularly in urban residential areas with rooftop and balcony cooking setups.

Potential for premiumization exists as middle-class households seek outdoor culinary experiences.

Middle East & Africa

Moderate growth is observed, with interest in outdoor entertainment and recreational cooking.

Adoption is mainly driven by commercial establishments and affluent homeowners.

Latin America

Residential outdoor cooking is gaining popularity.

Market expansion is hindered by economic variability and less established distribution networks.

Global Gas Grill: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global gas grill market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and assessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Gas Grill Market. This report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc., of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Segment Category | Sub-Segments | Key Insights

Residential: Homeowners upgrading backyard cooking stations drive the largest segment.

Commercial: Includes food trucks, catering services, small restaurants needing durable, high-output equipment.

Others: Niche applications in recreation facilities, community spaces, and specialized events.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Segment Category | Sub-Segments | Key Insights

Propane Grills: Dominant segment due to portability and ease of tank replacement; flexible for patios and tailgating.

Natural Gas Grills: Ideal for permanent installation enthusiasts; lower operational costs, smaller market share.

Key Company

Major Gas Grill Manufacturers and Distributors:

Weber-Stephen Products LLC (US)

Napoleon Products Ltd. (Canada)

Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC (US)

Char-Broil, LLC (US)

The Coleman Company, Inc. (US)

Bull Outdoor Products, Inc. (US)

The Middleby Corporation (US)

Dynasty Manufacturing Inc. (US)

Broil King (Canada)

Char-Griller (US)

Landmann (Germany)

Weber-Stephen Products Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

Fire Magic (US)

American Outdoor Grill (US)

FAQ

Q1: What is the current market size of the global gas grill market?

A: The global gas grill market was valued at USD 702 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 938 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Q2: Which are the key companies operating in the gas grill market?

A: Major players include Weber-Stephen Products LLC, Napoleon Products Ltd., Traeger Pellet Grills, Char-Broil, Coleman, Bull Outdoor Products, and Middleby Corporation.

Q3: What are the key growth drivers in the gas grill market?

A: Key drivers include outdoor living trends, technological integration in smart grills, and premiumization opportunities in underserved markets.

Q4: Which regions dominate the gas grill market?

A: North America dominates with around 60% market share, led by the United States, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Q5: What are the emerging trends in the gas grill market?

A: Emerging trends include smart grills with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, connected outdoor kitchens, and tiered premium product lines targeting first-time premium grill buyers.

