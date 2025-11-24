Automotive Electric Water Pump Market, Projected to Hit USD 7.14 Billion by 2032 at 21.0% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global automotive electric water pump market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.14 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

Several factors are driving this rapid growth:

Rising Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: As the global automotive industry transitions toward electrification, demand for electric water pumps has surged due to their critical role in battery thermal management and electronic cooling.

Fuel Efficiency Requirements: In ICE vehicles, electric water pumps are increasingly integrated to reduce parasitic engine losses, contributing to 5–7% fuel efficiency improvements—a significant factor for fleet operators and consumers.

Advanced Thermal Management Needs: Modern vehicles, including autonomous and connected vehicles, require highly sophisticated cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), power electronics, and battery packs.

Historical Trends:

Between 2019 and 2024, the market grew steadily due to the rising inclusion of electric water pumps in hybrid vehicles. Adoption in hybrids alone increased by over 30% in 2023.

The 12V segment remains dominant due to compatibility with conventional vehicles and mainstream EV models, while 24V pumps are rapidly gaining traction in heavy-duty and high-performance electric vehicles.

Market Forecast Highlights:

Passenger Cars: Largest segment in volume due to high electrification rates in mainstream vehicles.

LCVs and HCVs: Expected to grow rapidly as delivery and logistics fleets increasingly adopt electric drivetrains.

Asia-Pacific: Largest regional market, with China alone accounting for approximately 43% of the global market share.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive electric water pump market demonstrates a geographically diverse landscape, with varying adoption rates based on vehicle production, electrification trends, and regulatory requirements.

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

APAC dominates the global market due to China’s massive automotive production , high adoption of EVs, and government incentives supporting green mobility.

Japan and South Korea contribute significantly through advanced automotive technology adoption and high standards for thermal management in EVs.

Strong presence of domestic manufacturers like Fudi Technology, Southeast Electric Appliance & Motor, Sanhua Automotive , and Yinlun Co., Ltd. ensures localized supply chains and cost advantages.

Europe

Europe represents a significant market, fueled by stringent emission norms and aggressive EV adoption targets.

Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are at the forefront of innovation, with major players such as Bosch, Rheinmetall Automotive, and Vitesco Technologies leading the market.

High integration of brushless motor technology and smart ECU-based control systems is prevalent in European vehicles.

North America

North American adoption is driven by the transition to electric mobility , particularly in the U.S. and Canada.

Regulatory incentives, such as tax rebates and emission reduction policies, encourage OEMs to incorporate electric water pumps across vehicle segments.

Companies like Hanon Systems, Gates, and MAHLE have significant market share in OEM supply chains.

Rest of the World

Emerging markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are slowly adopting electric water pumps, primarily in premium and imported vehicles.

Market growth is constrained by limited aftermarket support and higher upfront costs.

Global Automotive Electric Water Pump: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global automotive electric water pump market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and assessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Automotive Electric Water Pump. This report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc., of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Fuel Vehicle

New Energy Vehicles

Market Segmentation (by Type)

12V Electric Water Pump

24V Electric Water Pump

Others

Key Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Vitesco Technologies (Continental AG)

Fudi Technology

Hanon Systems

Aisin Corporation

Sanhua Automotive

Gates Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Southeast Electric Appliance & Motor

GMB Corporation

Shenpeng Electronics

MAHLE GmbH

Feilong Auto Components

Visu Autotec

Yinlun Co., Ltd.

FAQ

What is the current market size of the Automotive Electric Water Pump market?

The global market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.14 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21%.

Key companies include Bosch, Rheinmetall Automotive, Vitesco Technologies, Fudi Technology, Hanon Systems, Aisin Corporation, Sanhua Automotive, Gates, Valeo, and Southeast Electric Appliance & Motor , among others. What are the key growth drivers in the Automotive Electric Water Pump market?

Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles

Demand for fuel efficiency in ICE vehicles

Need for advanced thermal management in connected and autonomous vehicles

Which regions dominate the Automotive Electric Water Pump market?

Asia-Pacific (led by China) is the largest market, followed by Europe and North America , due to high EV adoption, stringent emission regulations, and technological advancement. What are the emerging trends in the Automotive Electric Water Pump market?

Integration of brushless motor pumps for higher efficiency and durability

Adoption in autonomous and connected vehicles

Use in heavy-duty and high-performance EVs with 24V systems

Digital integration with vehicle ECUs and cloud-based thermal monitoring

