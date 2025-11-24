Global Mobile Phone Charger Market to Reach USD 7.83 Billion by 2032, Growing at 3.5% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global mobile phone charger market was valued at USD 6.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 6.41 billion in 2025 to USD 7.83 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

This growth is primarily fueled by:

Rising smartphone penetration: According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, global smartphone subscriptions exceeded 6.92 billion in 2024 , and are expected to reach 7.6 billion by 2028 .

Multiple device ownership: Households now own an average of 3.5 devices in 2022 , projected to increase to 4.0 by 2025 , increasing demand for versatile chargers.

Fast-charging adoption: Universal standards like USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge have transitioned from flagship devices to mid-range and budget smartphones.

Integration into public and commercial infrastructure: Airports, hotels, restaurants, and vehicles increasingly feature integrated charging solutions.

Despite the growth, challenges include:

Oversupply of low-end chargers and scarcity of high-end, premium fast chargers.

Proliferation of refurbished phones with included chargers, reducing demand for new devices, especially in price-sensitive regions.

Extended use of legacy chargers supported by universal connectors like micro-USB.

Regional Analysis

North America

The North American mobile phone charger market is mature, with high smartphone penetration exceeding 85% in most countries. Growth is driven by consumer preference for fast chargers, wireless charging pads, and integration into public spaces such as airports and office buildings. The U.S. dominates the region due to strong brand presence of companies like Samsung, Anker, and Belkin, alongside government initiatives promoting universal charging standards.

Europe

Europe has emerged as a key market, largely influenced by regulatory mandates such as the European Union’s legislation requiring all new smartphones to adopt USB-C by 2024. This standardization drives demand for compatible chargers across consumer and commercial sectors. The market benefits from the increasing adoption of public charging infrastructure, particularly in smart city projects across Germany, France, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by rapid smartphone adoption in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region also witnesses significant demand for budget-friendly chargers due to price-sensitive markets. Additionally, manufacturers from China (Anker, Baseus) dominate the production and export of both wired and wireless chargers. Integration into public infrastructure and electric vehicles is emerging as a major growth driver.

Latin America

The Latin American market is constrained by lower average selling prices of smartphones and widespread reliance on refurbished devices. Nevertheless, growth opportunities exist through fast-charging adoption and urban infrastructure development, especially in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Middle East & Africa

The market here is influenced by high smartphone adoption in urban centers, but price sensitivity and a high proportion of refurbished phones limit new charger sales. Wireless chargers and power banks are emerging segments catering to premium users and travelers.

Global Mobile Phone Charger: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global mobile phone charger market, covering all essential aspects—from macroeconomic trends to micro details of market size, competitive landscape, niche opportunities, key drivers, and challenges.

The analysis helps industry stakeholders shape competitive strategies, evaluate business positions, and plan expansion effectively. It also highlights key players, their market share, product portfolios, and operational strategies.

The report is indispensable for industry players, investors, consultants, and business strategists seeking to penetrate or expand in the mobile phone charger market.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Power Bank – Holds a significant share due to on-the-go charging needs, particularly for travelers and regions with unreliable electricity.

General Charger – Widely used for everyday charging purposes at home, office, or in vehicles.

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Wired Charger – Dominates the market due to lower costs, high compatibility, and established adoption.

Wireless Charger – Rapidly growing due to convenience, elimination of physical connectors, and integration into public infrastructure.

Key Company

Companies Strive to Strengthen their Product Portfolio to Sustain Competition

The mobile phone charger market is highly fragmented, featuring global and regional players competing on technology, price, and brand strength. Key companies include:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Anker Innovations Limited (China)

Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.)

Mophie Inc. (U.S.)

Razer Inc. (U.S.)

Baseus (China)

Key strategies adopted by companies include:

Product innovation in fast charging and wireless technologies.

Strategic partnerships and expansions into emerging markets.

Investment in R&D for sustainable, durable, and high-performance chargers.

Marketing campaigns to enhance brand visibility and consumer trust.

