Global Viscose Filament Yarns Market Forecast: USD 1.92 Billion by 2032 with 3.5% CAGR Growth

Definition

Viscose filament yarn (VFY) is a regenerated cellulosic fiber derived from natural sources such as wood pulp or cotton pulp. It is widely known as rayon filament yarn and is often regarded as an alternative to silk due to its smooth texture, glossy finish, and superior drape. Produced through the viscose process, this yarn provides excellent moisture absorption and breathability, making it a preferred choice for high-quality textiles used in fashion, apparel, and home furnishing industries.

VFY is distinguished from other synthetic fibers by its eco-origin and biodegradable nature, giving it an edge in markets transitioning toward sustainable materials. The production process involves dissolving wood pulp into a viscous solution, spinning it into filaments, and solidifying the yarn through chemical and mechanical treatments. These fibers are then used to create fabrics that replicate the luxurious appeal of silk at a more affordable price.

Market Size

Global viscose filament yarns market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The steady growth trajectory is attributed to rising demand for eco-friendly textile fibers, increasing preference for natural-feel fabrics, and the expanding global apparel and home furnishings industry.

Historically, the viscose industry has seen cyclical growth influenced by raw material prices, environmental regulations, and innovations in fiber processing. However, the push toward sustainability has given the viscose filament segment renewed momentum. Textile brands are increasingly substituting polyester and nylon with regenerated cellulose fibers to reduce environmental impact and meet consumer expectations for sustainable materials.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region remains the undisputed leader in the viscose filament yarns market, commanding over 80% of global production and consumption.

China stands as the largest market, with about 70% market share , supported by robust manufacturing infrastructure, cost advantages, and an integrated textile supply chain. Chinese companies such as Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber , Yibin Grace Group , and Jilin Chemical Fiber Group dominate global exports.

India follows with approximately 15% market share , led by domestic manufacturers such as Indian Rayon , Century Rayon , and Kesoram Rayon , catering to both local and export markets.

In Europe, viscose filament yarn demand is primarily driven by the fashion and luxury apparel sectors, emphasizing sustainability and eco-certification. Companies like ENKA (Germany) and Glanzstoff Industries (Czech Republic) specialize in premium-grade viscose filaments meeting stringent EU standards.

North America exhibits moderate growth, largely dependent on imports from Asia, while Latin America and Africa are emerging markets fueled by expanding textile industries and growing demand for affordable yet high-quality fabrics.

Regional investments in cleaner production technologies, coupled with favorable government policies promoting bio-based fibers, are reshaping the competitive landscape and driving future opportunities across developing economies.

Competitor Analysis

Chinese companies dominate the global market, leveraging large-scale manufacturing and integrated production systems. Players such as Xinxiang Bailu , Yibin Grace Group , and Swan Fiber lead in output and export capabilities.

Indian manufacturers , including Indian Rayon , Century Rayon , and Kesoram Rayon , maintain strong regional presence and compete on quality and customized production.

European producers like ENKA and Glanzstoff Industries focus on premium segments, catering to environmentally conscious markets through certified sustainable viscose.

The leading players are increasingly investing in closed-loop viscose technologies to minimize environmental impact, ensuring long-term competitiveness as regulations tighten globally.

Global Viscose Filament Yarns: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Garment Industry

Auto Industry

Home Textiles

Others

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Continuous

Semi-continuous

Key Company

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber (CN)

Yibin Grace Group (CN)

Swan Fiber (CN)

Jilin Chemical Fiber Group (CN)

Nanjing Chemical Fiber (CN)

Hubei Golden Ring (CN)

CHTC Helon (CN)

Zhonghui Fiber (CN)

Hunan Heli Fiber (CN)

Indian Rayon (IN)

Century Rayon (IN)

ENKA (GE)

Glanzstoff Industries (CZ)

Kesoram Rayon (IN)

Abirami Textiles (IN)

Sniace Group (ESP)

Geographic Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

FAQ Section

What is the current market size of the Viscose Filament Yarns Market?

The global viscose filament yarns market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 3.5% . Which are the key companies operating in the Viscose Filament Yarns Market?

Major players include Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Indian Rayon, ENKA, and Glanzstoff Industries.

What are the key growth drivers in the Viscose Filament Yarns Market?

Key drivers include rising demand from the textile and apparel industry , expansion in sustainable fashion , and technological innovations in eco-friendly fiber production . Which regions dominate the Viscose Filament Yarns Market?

Asia-Pacific , particularly China and India , dominates the market with over 85% share of global production and consumption. What are the emerging trends in the Viscose Filament Yarns Market?

Emerging trends include sustainable manufacturing processes , closed-loop viscose production , use of certified sustainable wood sources , and expansion into high-value applications like medical and smart textiles.

