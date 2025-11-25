Global Forging Presses Market Forecast: USD 11.57 Billion by 2032 with 4.3% CAGR Growth

Definition

Forging presses are high-powered industrial machines used to form metal into specific shapes by applying controlled compressive forces. Unlike hammer forging, which delivers quick impacts, press forging exerts a steady, continuous pressure that ensures uniform deformation throughout the workpiece. This method is widely preferred for producing components with superior mechanical strength, structural integrity, and precision.

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/16709/forging-presses-market

Forging presses are critical in industries such as automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, power generation, and construction, where components like crankshafts, gears, turbine shafts, and landing gear parts demand exceptional strength and fatigue resistance.

Market Size

Global forging presses market was valued at USD 8.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period.

This growth trajectory is supported by several factors:

Rising automotive production , especially in Asia-Pacific, where rapid industrialization and increasing vehicle ownership are stimulating demand for forged components.

Expansion of the aerospace and defense sectors , which require high-precision forged parts with superior metallurgical quality.

Infrastructure and energy investments , driving the need for heavy-duty forged parts for turbines, valves, and power-transmission systems.

Historically, the forging presses industry has demonstrated resilience against economic slowdowns because forged parts are essential in multiple critical sectors. However, modernization remains a major cost challenge—press installations demand multimillion-dollar capital outlays.

As industrial automation accelerates, future market value will also be driven by servo-controlled forging presses, which combine mechanical precision with energy-saving capabilities. These innovations will redefine manufacturing standards and fuel sustainable growth across developed and emerging economies.

Regional Analysis

The forging presses market demonstrates varied growth patterns across major regions:

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific leads the global landscape, holding around 65 % of total market share. China, Japan, India, and South Korea are key contributors, backed by strong automotive and machinery manufacturing bases. China alone commands about 60 % of global consumption due to its large-scale industrialization, government-backed infrastructure programs, and dominance in steel production. Japan and South Korea maintain leadership in precision forging technologies for high-end automotive and electronics applications.

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/machines/16709/forging-presses-market

North America

The North American market, led by the U.S. and Canada, benefits from significant aerospace, defense, and heavy-machinery demand. The region is also witnessing a shift toward re-shoring manufacturing to strengthen domestic supply chains. Investments in advanced forging facilities—particularly in states like Ohio, Michigan, and Texas—underscore the sector’s rebound after pandemic-induced disruptions.

Middle East & Africa

Growth in this region is fueled by large-scale industrial diversification programs and infrastructure projects, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Demand for forged components in the energy, oil & gas, and transportation sectors supports the gradual adoption of high-capacity forging equipment.

Latin America

Latin America’s market is smaller but expanding steadily, led by Brazil and Mexico. Both countries serve as regional manufacturing hubs for automotive and agricultural machinery, contributing to steady demand for forging presses and related services.

Competitor Analysis

The global forging presses market is moderately consolidated, with the top five players controlling roughly 30 % of global revenue.

Schuler AG (Germany) and Komatsu Ltd (Japan) are industry pioneers known for their extensive product portfolios and technological leadership in high-tonnage mechanical and hydraulic presses.

Yangli Group and JIER Machine Tool Co. Ltd (China) dominate Asia-Pacific, leveraging cost-efficient production and strong domestic demand.

Other notable contributors include Aida Engineering , SMS Group , Siempelkamp , and Fagor Arrasate , each recognized for specialization in custom and heavy-industrial forging solutions.

Strategically, leading companies are focusing on:

Integrating IoT and AI-based process monitoring for predictive maintenance.

Developing servo-driven presses for precision and energy savings.

Expanding after-sales and training services to improve client retention and performance optimization.

This combination of technological evolution, strategic partnerships, and sustainability initiatives defines the competitive dynamics of the global forging presses industry.

Global Forging Presses Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global Forging Presses Market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value-chain analysis, etc.

The analysis helps the reader to shape the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. Furthermore, it provides a simple framework for evaluating and assessing the position of the business organization. The report structure also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Forging Presses Market. This report introduces in detail the market share, market performance, product situation, operation situation, etc., of the main players, which helps the readers in the industry to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Forging Presses Market in any manner.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Automotive

Hardware Tools

General Machine

Home Appliances

Others

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Key Company

Schuler AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Aida Engineering, Ltd.

Yangli Group

JIER Machine Tool Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

SMS Group GmbH

Siempelkamp Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH

SEYI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Lasco Umformtechnik GmbH

Kurimoto, Ltd.

Fagor Arrasate S. Coop.

Beckwood Press Company

Ajax-Ceco

Geographic Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

FAQ Section

What is the current market size of the Forging Presses Market?

The global forging presses market was valued at USD 8.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2032 , registering a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period. Which are the key companies operating in the Forging Presses Market?

Major players include Schuler AG, Komatsu Ltd., Aida Engineering, Yangli Group, JIER Machine Tool Co., Ltd., SMS Group, and Siempelkamp among others. What are the key growth drivers in the Forging Presses Market?

Key drivers include strong automotive and aerospace demand , technological advancements such as servo-driven systems , and expansion into renewable-energy component manufacturing . Which regions dominate the Forging Presses Market?

Asia-Pacific dominates with about 60–65 % market share, led by China , while Europe and North America follow as major contributors. What are the emerging trends in the Forging Presses Market?

Emerging trends include the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies , CNC and AI-enabled presses , energy-efficient servo drives , and increased use of sustainable forging materials to reduce carbon footprints.

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.intelmarketresearch.com/machines/16709/forging-presses-market

About Us

Intel Market Research is a leading provider of strategic intelligence, offering actionable insights in information technology, digital media solutions, and communication infrastructure. Our research capabilities include:

Real-time competitive benchmarking

Global technology adoption monitoring

Country-specific regulatory and market analysis

Over 500+ technology reports annually

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, our insights empower decision-makers to drive innovation with confidence.

🌐 Website: https://www.intelmarketresearch.com

📞 International: +1 (332) 2424 294

📞 Asia-Pacific: +91 9169164321

🔗 LinkedIn: Follow Us