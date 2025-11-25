Semen Cannabis Extract Market Size to Reach USD 148 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.1%

Definition

Semen Cannabis Extract refers to a yellow-brown powder obtained from the dry and mature seeds of Moraceae hemp. It is known for its natural medicinal properties, such as moistening dryness, facilitating bowel movement, and promoting defecation. Unlike psychoactive cannabis components, this extract is derived from hemp seeds and contains negligible THC, making it suitable for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic applications. The extract’s nutritional richness, including essential fatty acids, proteins, and minerals, has made it an increasingly popular ingredient across multiple industries.

The global market is being shaped by growing awareness about herbal wellness solutions, increasing acceptance of cannabis-derived health products, and expanding legalization frameworks for cannabis-related substances worldwide. The Semen Cannabis Extract market’s importance lies in its dual role as both a functional food ingredient and a therapeutic compound, supporting digestive health and overall wellness.

Market Size

Global Semen Cannabis Extract market was valued at USD 112 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 148 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The market is experiencing a steady growth trajectory due to the global shift toward natural and plant-based health products. Consumers increasingly seek alternatives to synthetic compounds, driving demand for hemp seed-derived extracts. The legalization of cannabis in major markets like North America and parts of Europe has encouraged greater research into the medicinal potential of hemp components, expanding product portfolios and investment flows.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America leads the Semen Cannabis Extract market, primarily driven by increasing legalization of cannabis-based products in the United States and Canada. The presence of advanced extraction facilities, established supply chains, and consumer familiarity with hemp derivatives has accelerated adoption. The U.S. continues to dominate due to innovation in seed extraction and standardization processes, with companies investing heavily in R&D to develop high-quality, compliant extracts.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a promising region, fueled by traditional herbal medicine practices and the growing adoption of modern nutraceutical formulations. China is a leading producer of hemp seeds and plays a pivotal role in global supply. India and Japan are also witnessing increased awareness about the health benefits of hemp seed extracts.

Latin America & Middle East

In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are gradually reforming cannabis laws, paving the way for potential market entry. Meanwhile, the Middle East’s market remains limited but is slowly evolving through nutraceutical imports and health supplement demand.

Competitor Analysis

The Semen Cannabis Extract market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players focusing on innovation, quality, and compliance. Leading companies include BOC Sciences, Caribbean Natural Products, and Making Cosmetics, which emphasize R&D, product purity, and advanced extraction technologies.

Global Semen Cannabis Extract Market: Market Segmentation Analysis

This report provides a deep insight into the global Semen Cannabis Extract market, covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

In a word, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Semen Cannabis Extract market in any manner.

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Medicinal

Edible

Others

Market Segmentation (by Type)

10:1 Extract

20:1 Extract

Key Company

Caribbean Natural Products

Paula’s Choice

Making Cosmetics

Spec-chem

Jigs Chemical

BOC Sciences

Seidler Chemical

Charkit Chemical

MC Biotec

Seashell Technology

Showa Denko

Tianjin YR Chemspec Technology

Shandong Look Chemical

Sinuote Bio-Tech

Tianbao Bio-Tech

Bisor

Jiaherb

Geographic Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

FAQ Section

