Chemotherapy Devices Market Size to Reach USD 288 Million by 2031 at 6.0% CAGR

Chemotherapy Devices Market Overview

Chemotherapy Devices Market, valued at USD 194 million in 2024, is set for steady expansion as cancer prevalence continues to rise and oncology care systems intensify their shift toward precision and digitally connected treatment delivery. According to the latest forecast, the market is projected to grow from USD 205 million in 2025 to USD 288 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the assessment period. With chemotherapy remaining a cornerstone of cancer therapy worldwide, advanced delivery pumps and infusion technologies are playing an increasingly vital role in improving safety, accuracy, and patient experience.

The market’s growth trajectory highlights the widespread adoption of electronic infusion pumps, expanding home-based chemotherapy, and the increasing integration of digital treatment management systems within oncology workflows. As oncology networks scale and global cancer burden grows, the demand for highly precise, programmable, and portable chemotherapy devices continues to accelerate.

Receive a Free Preview of This Report https://www.24lifesciences.com/download-sample/6687/chemotherapy-devices-market

Market Highlights & Segment Analysis

By Type

Syringe Pumps (Dominant Segment) Syringe pumps remain the leading segment due to their unmatched precision in administering small, concentrated doses critical for complex chemotherapy regimens. Their programmable features, high accuracy, and compatibility with advanced oncology protocols make them the preferred choice for clinicians. Innovation in user interface, alarm systems, and EMR connectivity further strengthen their market leadership.

Large Volume Pumps (LVP) LVPs maintain relevance in multi-drug and continuous infusion treatments, particularly in high-throughput oncology units.

Elastomeric Pumps Favored for portable applications, especially in ambulatory and home care environments, due to simplicity and disposability.

By Application

Hospitals & Clinics (Leading Segment) Hospitals and clinics serve as the primary hubs of cancer diagnosis and treatment initiation. Their robust clinical infrastructure, presence of oncology specialists, and established chemotherapy units make them the dominant application segment. Integrated cancer care models and adoption of advanced treatment protocols within hospital systems further bolster demand.

Home Care Growing demand for patient-centric, cost-effective care is driving the adoption of portable and wearable pump systems for home-based chemotherapy.

Specialty Cancer Centers & Others These settings are gaining importance as cancer care becomes increasingly specialized and decentralized.

By End User

Adults (Largest Segment) Adult patients account for the highest demand, driven by the global rise in adult cancer incidence—especially breast, lung, and colorectal cancers. Device design and treatment workflows typically cater to adult physiology, reinforcing segment leadership.

Pediatrics & Geriatrics While smaller in share, these groups are important for device manufacturers focusing on safety, miniaturization, and dosage precision.

By Technology

Electronic/Digital Pumps (Leading Technology Segment) Electronic pumps dominate due to programmable infusion rates, real-time monitoring, safety alarms, and data logging. They support the growing trend of smart oncology systems by integrating with electronic health records (EHRs) and treatment planning platforms. Their ability to reduce medication errors and improve dosing accuracy makes them essential for modern chemotherapy workflows.

Mechanical (Elastomeric) Pumps Offer low-cost and disposable solutions, particularly in outpatient and home care settings.

Ambulatory Pumps Designed for mobility, allowing flexible treatment while patients engage in daily activities.

By Pump Mobility

Ambulatory/Wearable Pumps (Dominant Segment) As cancer care shifts increasingly into outpatient and home-based models, ambulatory pumps are experiencing strong adoption. Their portability and user-friendly design improve patient comfort and adherence.

Stationary & Pole-Mounted Pumps Continue to be used widely in intensive care environments and hospital-based chemotherapy suites.

View the Complete Report Details https://www.24lifesciences.com/chemotherapy-devices-market-6687

Emerging Trends Shaping the Healthcare Market

The chemotherapy devices market is being transformed by broader healthcare and life sciences trends. The integration of artificial intelligence, precision medicine, digital infusion management systems, and smart connectivity is reshaping how chemotherapy is administered globally. Digital health platforms improve workflow automation, safety monitoring, and remote supervision—key factors supporting the rise of home-based oncology care. As sustainability gains traction, manufacturers are also prioritizing energy-efficient pumps and eco-friendly disposable components. These innovations are expected to accelerate market growth through 2032.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America leads the global market due to strong healthcare infrastructure, high cancer prevalence, rapid adoption of digital infusion technologies, and well-established oncology networks. Favorable reimbursement frameworks and early adoption of smart pumps further support market dominance.

Europe

Europe follows with robust investments in oncology research, rising demand for automated infusion systems, and regulatory emphasis on safety and precision in cancer care. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK exhibit high adoption of programmable pumps.

Asia-Pacific

APAC is expected to register the fastest growth driven by expanding cancer patient pools, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government investments in oncology care. China and India are witnessing strong adoption of ambulatory and home-based chemotherapy devices due to rising awareness and cost-effective treatment models.

Rest of the World

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa present emerging opportunities as cancer care infrastructure matures and healthcare expenditure increases.

Key Players & Competitive Landscape

Key companies shaping the competitive landscape include:

Becton, Dickinson

ICU Medical

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun

Halyard Health

Smiths Group

Baxter International

Fresenius

Moog

Zyno Medical

Micrel Medical

These players focus heavily on R&D, strategic acquisitions, next-generation oncology pumps, and smart infusion technologies. Product innovation around safety, connectivity, automation, and mobility remains central to competitive differentiation.

View the Complete Report Details https://www.24lifesciences.com/chemotherapy-devices-market-6687

Future Scenario

With the market projected to reach USD 288 million by 2031, the Chemotherapy Devices Market is positioned for strong, sustained growth. Technological advancements, rising cancer incidence, and the shift toward personalized and home-based cancer care will continue to shape market evolution. As healthcare systems modernize and digital oncology platforms become mainstream, chemotherapy delivery devices will play an increasingly critical role in ensuring safe, precise, and patient-friendly cancer treatment.

About 24lifesciences

Founded in 2017, 24LifeScience has emerged as a trusted research and analytics partner for organizations operating within the global life sciences and chemical industries. Our core mission is to provide intelligent, future-ready insights that help clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex and innovation-driven market

International: +1(332) 2424 294 | Asia: +91 9425150513 (Asia)

Website: www.24lifesciences.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/lifesciences24