Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market Size, Share & Forecast (2025–2032) – Growing at 11.0% CAGR to Reach USD 28.4 Million by 2032

Definition

Livestock mRNA vaccines represent one of the most transformative innovations in veterinary immunization. These vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, enabling animal cells to produce antigenic proteins that stimulate a targeted immune response without using live or inactivated pathogens. Unlike traditional vaccines, mRNA vaccines can be designed and manufactured rapidly, allowing faster response to outbreaks such as African Swine Fever (ASF) or Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

This emerging vaccine technology leverages genetic instructions encoded within the mRNA to teach the animal’s immune system to recognize and combat specific pathogens. This makes mRNA vaccines not only safer but also adaptable for evolving disease strains, which is critical for livestock health management and food security.

Market Size

Global livestock mRNA vaccines market was valued at USD 13.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 15.3 million in 2025 to USD 28.4 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

This roust growth reflects increasing adoption of mRNA vaccine platforms due to their efficiency in combating rapidly spreading livestock diseases. The ability to quickly design vaccines for new or mutating pathogens, such as ASF or porcine epidemic diarrhea virus, positions mRNA vaccines as the next frontier in veterinary medicine.

Technological breakthroughs, particularly in lipid nanoparticle delivery systems and cold-chain optimization, have addressed key barriers to mass adoption. For instance, new formulations now remain stable at standard refrigeration temperatures, reducing logistics costs by nearly 40%.

As regulatory frameworks evolve and manufacturing scalability improves, the market’s long-term outlook remains highly positive, positioning livestock mRNA vaccines as a transformative force within the global veterinary biotechnology industry.

Regional Analysis

North America

North America currently dominates the livestock mRNA vaccines market, supported by strong R&D capabilities, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and substantial government funding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has prioritized mRNA vaccine research within its 2024–2028 Animal Health Innovation Plan, allocating over USD 200 million to accelerate development and commercialization. Leading U.S. companies like Merck Animal Health and Genvax Technologies are pioneering clinical trials targeting swine and bovine diseases.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth through 2032. Rapid industrialization of the livestock sector in China, India, and South Korea has created strong demand for advanced vaccines. China’s large livestock population, combined with recurring disease outbreaks, makes it a prime candidate for mRNA vaccine adoption. Local firms such as Ruipu Biotechnology and Jinyu Bio-technology are emerging as key domestic innovators.

Middle East & Africa

While the market in this region remains nascent, government initiatives and international collaborations are beginning to stimulate growth. The increasing threat of zoonotic diseases in Africa is prompting health organizations to explore scalable mRNA vaccine solutions for cattle and poultry.

Competitor Analysis

The global livestock mRNA vaccines market features a competitive mix of established animal health companies and biotech innovators. Leading players are expanding their R&D footprints and forming strategic alliances to enhance vaccine efficacy, regulatory approval speed, and global reach.

Merck Animal Health dominates with approximately 18% global market share and strong collaborations with mRNA specialists.

Ceva Animal Health and Bayer have focused on regional disease-specific solutions, particularly in swine and poultry.

BioNTech and Moderna are leveraging their proven human mRNA platforms to enter the veterinary domain.

Genvax Technologies , a U.S.-based biotech startup, is emerging as a key disruptor through partnerships with BioNTech and Merck.

Overall, companies are racing to establish technological leadership and secure intellectual property rights in delivery systems, formulations, and antigen design.

Global Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market: Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation (by Application)

Swine Disease Prevention

Cattle Disease Immunization

Poultry Health Management

Sheep and Goat Immunization

Aquaculture Disease Control

Other Livestock Applications

Market Segmentation (by Type)

Monovalent mRNA Vaccines

Multivalent mRNA Vaccines

Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines (saRNA)

Nucleoside-Modified mRNA Vaccines

Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulated Vaccines

Key Company

Ceva Animal Health (France)

Merck Animal Health (U.S.)

Areterna (Germany)

Bayer (Germany)

BioNTech (Germany)

Genvax Technologies (U.S.)

BioVenic (China)

Moderna (U.S.)

Ruipu Biotechnology (China)

Jinyu Bio-technology (China)

Shanghai Shen Lian Biomedical (China)

Geographic Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

FAQ Section

What is the current market size of the Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market?

The global livestock mRNA vaccines market was valued at USD 13.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.4 million by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 11.0% . Which are the key companies operating in the Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market?

Major companies include Ceva Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, BioNTech, Moderna, Genvax Technologies, and Bayer . What are the key growth drivers in the Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market?

Key drivers include the rising prevalence of livestock diseases , technological advancements in mRNA delivery systems , and increasing government investments in animal health R&D. Which regions dominate the Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market?

North America currently leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. What are the emerging trends in the Livestock mRNA Vaccines Market?

Emerging trends include integration of precision livestock farming technologies , development of multivalent vaccines , and regulatory harmonization for faster approvals .

