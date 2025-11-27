COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits Market to Decline to USD 789 Million by 2031, Reflecting -40.3% CAGR

COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits market, once a vital segment of the global diagnostics landscape, was valued at USD 26.34 billion in 2024. However, the market is projected to decline sharply to USD 789 million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -40.3% during the forecast period (2025–2031).

This dramatic contraction reflects the world’s transition from a pandemic-driven demand environment to an endemic management phase. With widespread vaccination, improved clinical infrastructure, and decreasing infection rates, the reliance on mass antigen testing is expected to diminish, especially in high-income economies. Despite the decline, antigen rapid test kits will continue to play a role in infectious disease surveillance, public health preparedness, and point-of-care diagnostics.

Market Highlights and Key Insights

During the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, rapid antigen testing became a cornerstone of public health strategies worldwide. However, as global health systems stabilize, market dynamics have shifted toward long-term diagnostic sustainability and strategic resource allocation.

Key factors influencing this market include:

Reduced emergency testing demand following the containment of COVID-19.

Regulatory transition as emergency use authorizations (EUAs) are withdrawn.

Shift in healthcare spending toward chronic disease diagnostics and digital health infrastructure.

Continued use of rapid antigen platforms for respiratory pathogen detection beyond COVID-19.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Rapid Test Cassettes: Accounted for the largest share in 2024 due to their ease of use, affordability, and quick turnaround. Commonly used in both clinical and home settings.

Rapid Test Strips: Favored in low-resource regions and for mass screening campaigns, particularly during pandemic surges.

Rapid Test Kits with Swabs: Provide complete testing solutions, primarily used in hospitals, clinics, and point-of-care centers for immediate diagnosis.

By Application

Hospitals and Clinics: Remain key end users due to their role in confirmatory diagnostics and infection control.

Home Care Settings: Saw unprecedented adoption during the pandemic; expected to see steep decline post-2025.

Diagnostic Laboratories: Continue to utilize antigen tests for rapid preliminary results, especially in resource-limited settings.

Others (Airports, Schools): Once critical for large-scale screening, now witness reduced utilization as mandatory testing protocols are relaxed.

By End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers: Account for the largest segment due to the shift toward integrated diagnostic solutions.

Home Care Users: Represented significant demand during pandemic peaks; now tapering as population-level screening declines.

Research and Academic Institutes: Continue using antigen kits for infectious disease research and validation of new diagnostic technologies.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Healthcare Market

Even as COVID-19 testing demand declines, the diagnostics industry is evolving rapidly, integrating advanced technologies that extend beyond pandemic applications.

Key trends include:

Digital Health Integration: Use of smartphone-based result interpretation and cloud-connected reporting for surveillance and epidemiological tracking.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics: AI algorithms are being used to improve accuracy, reduce false negatives, and streamline test validation.

Point-of-Care Innovations: Development of multiplex diagnostic platforms capable of detecting multiple respiratory viruses—including influenza and RSV—alongside SARS-CoV-2.

Sustainability in Medical Devices: Manufacturers are focusing on biodegradable materials and recyclable components in diagnostic kits to reduce environmental impact.

These advancements reflect the broader transformation of the life sciences and healthcare diagnostics sector, emphasizing resilience, efficiency, and sustainability post-pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The global COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits market demonstrates varying performance across key regions:

North America: Led the global market during the pandemic, driven by government-funded testing programs in the U.S. and Canada. However, post-pandemic normalization has led to a steep market contraction.

Europe: Countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France continue to use antigen kits for limited community testing, though overall demand has declined. European diagnostics companies are shifting focus toward multi-pathogen respiratory panels and digital diagnostic platforms.

Asia-Pacific: Exhibits residual demand due to periodic infection surges and less aggressive vaccine coverage in some regions. China, India, and Japan maintain local production capacity for public health preparedness.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa: While demand has slowed, these regions are repurposing antigen testing capacity for emerging infectious disease monitoring and broader public health screening initiatives.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits market is characterized by a mix of global leaders and regional manufacturers that played pivotal roles during the pandemic response.

Prominent companies include:

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

QuidelOrtho (USA)

Becton Dickinson (USA)

Qiagen (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology (China)

Maccura Biotechnology (China)

Post-pandemic, these firms are refocusing on next-generation diagnostic technologies, including AI-enhanced test platforms, digital result integration, and multi-analyte detection systems.

Long-Term Vision

While the COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits market faces a notable decline in monetary value, its legacy is transformative. The widespread adoption of rapid diagnostic technologies during the pandemic has permanently altered the global diagnostics landscape.

The market’s contraction underscores a transition toward diagnostic diversification, disease preparedness, and technological innovation. Manufacturers are expected to pivot production capacity toward next-generation infectious disease diagnostics, leveraging lessons learned from the pandemic to strengthen future public health responses.

Despite the negative CAGR, the antigen testing ecosystem remains relevant as part of a broader diagnostic strategy for global healthcare resilience.

