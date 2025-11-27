Steel Cord Tire Frame Materials Market to USD 6.53B by 2032 on EV Tires & Ultra-Tensile Innovations

Global Steel Cord Tire Frame Materials Market demonstrated robust performance in 2024, reaching a valuation of USD 4.72 billion and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% through 2032, according to latest industry analysis. Growing adoption in radial tire manufacturing and expanding automotive production in emerging markets are key growth drivers, though raw material volatility poses challenges.

Steel cord, composed of high-tensile steel filaments twisted into cords, serves as critical reinforcement material in tire carcasses and belts. Its superior strength-to-weight ratio makes it indispensable for modern radial tires, particularly in commercial vehicles where load-bearing capacity and puncture resistance are non-negotiable. Recent advances in steel cord technology have enhanced fatigue resistance while reducing weight – a crucial factor as automakers pursue fuel efficiency targets.

Market Overview & Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific commands nearly 58% of global steel cord consumption, with China alone accounting for 42% of production capacity. The region’s dominance stems from concentrated tire manufacturing hubs and rapid automotive industrialization. India shows particularly strong growth potential with multiple global tire makers establishing greenfield plants to serve both domestic and export markets.

North America maintains steady demand, particularly for high-performance and off-road tire applications, while Europe leads in premium and specialty tire segments. The Middle East & Africa presents emerging opportunities as local tire production expands to reduce import dependence. However, logistical constraints in raw material procurement remain a challenge across developing regions.

Breakthrough Ultra-Tensile Steel Cord Pilot Line Launched in India for EV-Ready Tires

In March 2024, a consortium of an Indian steel producer and a South Korean tire technology firm announced the first pilot line in India dedicated to producing ultra-tensile steel cords engineered for electric-vehicle (EV) tires. This line uses a proprietary micro-alloying and nano-coating process that cuts cord weight by 12% while boosting fatigue life by 30% compared with conventional high-tensile cords. Initial supply contracts have been signed with two major global tire makers setting up greenfield plants in Gujarat, targeting both domestic and export EV tire markets. This development is viewed as a landmark for the steel cord segment because it positions India as an emerging hub for next-generation reinforcement materials that balance low rolling resistance with the heavier loads of battery-powered vehicles.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

The market’s growth trajectory is underpinned by three fundamental factors: automotive production recovery post-pandemic, regulatory emphasis on tire safety standards, and technological innovations in cord manufacturing. Commercial vehicles account for approximately 62% of steel cord consumption, reflecting the material’s critical role in sustaining heavy loads and high mileage requirements.

Opportunities are emerging in electric vehicle tires, where steel cord reinforcement helps manage the increased weight of battery packs while maintaining low rolling resistance. Another promising area involves the development of ultra-high tensile steel cords that enable lighter tire constructions without compromising durability – a key consideration as sustainability becomes paramount across the automotive value chain.

Challenges & Restraints

While demand fundamentals remain strong, the industry faces headwinds from raw material price fluctuations – particularly for high-carbon steel wire rod. Energy-intensive production processes also expose manufacturers to volatile power costs, with European producers facing particular pressure from elevated energy prices.

The market also contends with alternative reinforcement materials like aramid and hybrid composites, though steel maintains cost and performance advantages in most mainstream applications. Environmental regulations regarding steel production emissions represent another evolving challenge, prompting manufacturers to invest in cleaner production technologies.

Market Segmentation by Type

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Market Segmentation and Key Players

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

DAYE SHARES

Zenith Steel Group

KISWIRE LTD

LEI DA Group

Report Scope

This comprehensive analysis covers the global steel cord tire frame materials market from 2024 through 2032, with detailed insights on:

Historical data and forward projections for market size and growth

Detailed segmentation by product type, application, and region

Competitive intelligence including market share analysis

The report also provides in-depth profiles of leading market participants, featuring:

Production capacity and utilization rates

Product portfolio analysis

Strategic initiatives and R&D focus areas

SWOT analysis of major competitors

Our research methodology incorporates primary interviews across the value chain, coupled with extensive analysis of trade data, company financials, and technological trends to provide actionable market intelligence.

