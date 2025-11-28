Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market to Reach USD 428.9 Million by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Industrial Applications

Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market is demonstrating robust growth, driven by increasing adoption across textiles, pharmaceuticals, and paper manufacturing as industries seek sustainable alternatives to synthetic additives. According to a comprehensive report from 24Chemical Research, the market, valued at USD 324.7 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 428.9 million by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period. This expansion underscores the material’s growing importance as a biodegradable and non-toxic solution for diverse industrial applications.

Market Overview

Industrial-grade rice starch is valued for its superior binding, thickening, and stabilizing properties, making it an essential component across multiple manufacturing sectors. As industries throughout the Asia Pacific region transition toward eco-friendly solutions, rice starch has emerged as a preferred choice due to its natural origin, biodegradability, and compliance with tightening environmental regulations. The material’s versatility and sustainable profile position it as a viable alternative to synthetic polymers, particularly in applications where environmental impact and product safety are paramount considerations.

Top Emerging Market Trends

Several key trends are shaping the industrial rice starch landscape across the Asia Pacific region:

Sustainable Manufacturing Shift: Growing environmental regulations are accelerating the adoption of biodegradable materials like rice starch in industrial processes

Pharmaceutical Sector Expansion: Rapid growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing is driving demand for rice starch in tablet formulation and drug delivery systems

Textile Industry Innovation: The textile sector continues to be the largest consumer, utilizing rice starch as an eco-friendly sizing and finishing agent

Cosmetics Reformulation: Beauty and personal care brands are increasingly reformulating products with natural ingredients, including rice starch

Advanced Material Development: Research into modified rice starch variants is creating new opportunities in biodegradable packaging and high-value applications

Key Market Drivers

The market’s growth is supported by multiple fundamental drivers. The textile industry’s sustained demand represents a primary growth catalyst, accounting for 40% of industrial rice starch usage as manufacturers seek sustainable sizing and finishing agents. Additionally, the pharmaceutical sector’s expansion across the region is generating substantial demand, with applications growing at 15% annually. The paper industry’s continued utilization of rice starch for surface coating and as a strength additive further contributes to market expansion, while tightening environmental regulations across Asia Pacific countries are creating favorable conditions for natural, biodegradable alternatives.

Regional Insights

China dominates the Asia Pacific market with a 45% share, fueled by its expansive textile and pharmaceutical industries and stringent environmental policies that promote sustainable production methods. Japan accounts for 20% of the regional market, with its advanced cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors driving demand for high-purity starch derivatives.

India represents another key market, holding 15% of the regional share, primarily due to booming pharmaceutical manufacturing and growing industrial applications. Other significant markets include South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, where paper manufacturing and textile industries are increasingly incorporating rice starch into their production processes, though infrastructure limitations and cost sensitivity remain constraints to faster adoption in some emerging markets.

Key Companies Profiled

The competitive landscape features a mix of international specialists and regional manufacturers:

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Thai Flour Industry (Thailand)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd. (India)

Anhui Lianhe (China)

China Essence Group Ltd. (China)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements in extraction and processing, developing modified starch variants with enhanced functional properties, and navigating the complex regulatory environment across different Asian markets.

Market Perspective

The Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market demonstrates strong growth potential, supported by the material’s sustainable credentials and versatile applications across multiple industries. While challenges such as competition from alternative starches and higher production costs persist, the fundamental drivers of environmental regulation, pharmaceutical expansion, and textile industry demand provide substantial market momentum. The ongoing development of modified starch variants and expansion into new application areas ensures the market will maintain its growth trajectory through the forecast period.

