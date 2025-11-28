Global Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate Market to Reach USD 312.6 Million by 2030, Driven by Water Treatment and Agricultural Applications

Global Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate market is demonstrating steady growth, driven by increasing applications in water treatment, animal nutrition, and industrial processes. According to a comprehensive report from 24Chemical Research, the market, valued at USD 234.5 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 312.6 million by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. This expansion reflects the compound’s versatile applications across multiple industries and its critical role in environmental management and nutritional supplementation.

Download FREE Sample Report:

https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/281225/global-ferrous-sulfate-monohydrate-forecast-edition-market-2024-2030-56

Market Overview

Ferrous sulfate monohydrate serves as an essential chemical in numerous industrial processes, from wastewater purification to animal feed supplementation. Its controlled iron release properties make it particularly valuable in applications requiring precise mineral delivery, while its effectiveness as a coagulant in water treatment has established it as a preferred solution for municipal and industrial wastewater management. The compound’s multifunctional characteristics continue to drive adoption across diverse sectors, with environmental regulations and agricultural needs serving as primary growth catalysts.

Top Emerging Market Trends

Several key trends are shaping the ferrous sulfate monohydrate market landscape:

Environmental Regulation Compliance: Tightening global wastewater treatment standards are driving increased adoption in municipal and industrial water purification

Animal Nutrition Enhancement: Growing focus on livestock health and productivity is sustaining demand for iron supplementation in feed formulations

Sustainable Manufacturing Practices: Emphasis on circular economy principles is promoting utilization of ferrous sulfate as a byproduct from titanium dioxide production

Agricultural Application Expansion: Development of specialized formulations for precision agriculture presents new growth opportunities

Pharmaceutical Grade Development: Increasing standards in pharmaceutical applications are driving demand for high-purity product grades

Key Market Drivers

The market’s growth is supported by multiple fundamental drivers. Increasing wastewater treatment requirements worldwide represent a primary growth catalyst, with water treatment applications accounting for approximately 40% of global demand. Expanding animal feed supplementation needs, particularly in developing regions with growing livestock industries, contribute significantly to market expansion. Additionally, rising demand for iron oxide pigments in construction and industrial applications sustains consumption, while ongoing infrastructure development in emerging economies continues to broaden the compound’s application scope.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific leads the global market, accounting for over 45% of production capacity. China’s dominant position stems from its extensive chemical manufacturing base and growing water treatment infrastructure needs. The region benefits from cost-effective production capabilities and increasing investments in environmental management systems.

North America maintains steady demand, particularly in the United States where environmental remediation projects and agricultural applications drive consumption. Europe shows stable growth, supported by stringent wastewater treatment regulations and sustainable agricultural practices. Emerging markets in Latin America and Africa present new opportunities, though infrastructure limitations currently restrain market potential in these regions.

Download FREE Sample Report:

https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/281225/global-ferrous-sulfate-monohydrate-forecast-edition-market-2024-2030-56

Key Companies Profiled

The competitive landscape features several established chemical manufacturers and specialized producers:

Venator Materials

Kemira

QC Corporation

Crown Technology

SEM Minerals

Rech Chemical

Shandong Doguide Group

Chemland Group

These companies are focusing on production efficiency improvements, product quality enhancement, and exploring new application areas to strengthen their market positions and meet evolving customer requirements across different industries.

Market Perspective

The global Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate market demonstrates consistent growth potential, supported by the compound’s essential role in water treatment, animal nutrition, and industrial processes. While challenges such as raw material price volatility and regulatory complexities persist, the fundamental drivers of environmental management and agricultural productivity provide substantial market momentum. The ongoing development of new applications and formulations, coupled with expanding infrastructure in emerging economies, ensures the market will maintain its growth trajectory through the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Report:

https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/281225/global-ferrous-sulfate-monohydrate-forecast-edition-market-2024-2030-56

Get Full Report Here:

https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/281225/global-ferrous-sulfate-monohydrate-forecast-edition-market-2024-2030-56

Contact us

International: +1(332) 2424 294 | Asia: +91 9169162030

Website: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch