Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market to Reach USD 428.9 Million by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7%

Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch market size was valued at USD 324.7 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 340.1 million in 2025 to USD 428.9 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Industrial-grade rice starch is a refined carbohydrate derivative extracted from rice, primarily utilized in non-food industrial applications. This specialized starch variant serves as a multifunctional ingredient in textiles, paper manufacturing, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical formulations due to its superior binding, thickening, and stabilizing properties. The product’s biodegradability and hypoallergenic characteristics make it increasingly attractive as industries transition toward sustainable alternatives.

The market growth is driven by expanding textile production across the region, particularly in China and India, where rice starch constitutes 40% of textile finishing agents. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector demonstrates accelerated adoption, with tablet formulations accounting for 20% of industrial starch consumption. However, competition from corn and potato starch presents pricing challenges, though recent innovations in modified rice starch variants are helping manufacturers differentiate their offerings.

Market Overview and Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch market demonstrates steady growth across key regional markets, with China emerging as the dominant market. This regional leadership is driven by extensive manufacturing infrastructure across key consuming industries.

China Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market: Is the undisputed leader in the Asia Pacific market, driven by its extensive manufacturing infrastructure across key consuming industries. The country’s dominant textile sector utilizes rice starch extensively as a key finishing agent, while the large and growing pharmaceutical industry increasingly adopts rice starch as a natural excipient. Strong domestic rice production provides a consistent raw material base.

Japan Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market: Represents a sophisticated and high-value segment, characterized by demand for premium-grade rice starch driven by advanced cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. Strict quality control standards and a strong consumer preference for natural ingredients further bolster demand in personal care and healthcare applications.

India Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market: Experiences significant growth, primarily propelled by its expanding pharmaceutical sector and burgeoning textiles industry. The market potential is considerable, driven by demographic trends, industrial expansion, and government initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing.

South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market: Present a niche but growing market for high-value applications in cosmetics, specialty papers, and advanced pharmaceutical products, characterized by stringent regulatory environments and strong consumer inclination towards natural ingredients.

Southeast Asia Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market: Shows emerging potential with countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia leveraging their position as major global rice producers. The regional market is driven by growth in local paper, textile, and food packaging industries.

Key Market Drivers and Competitive Landscape

The market’s expansion is propelled by several key factors. Expansion of the food & beverage industry drives demand as industrial grade rice starch is increasingly favored as a natural and clean-label ingredient. Growth in pharmaceutical applications accelerates adoption due to stringent requirements for excipients. The push for sustainable and biodegradable products opens new avenues in paper and textile industries, and government initiatives supporting the agricultural processing sector enhance production capacities.

The competitive landscape features a blend of global ingredient giants and regional specialists:

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Thai Flour Industry (Thailand)

Tereos (France)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

EW Nutrition (Germany)

Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd. (India)

KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen) (Denmark)

Anhui Lianhe (China)

China Essence Group Ltd. (China)

Market Segmentation and Key Insights

The market is segmented by type and application, providing detailed insights into consumption patterns:

By Type: 2-4 Microns, 4-6 Microns, and 6-8 Microns particle sizes represent different starch specifications, with Medium Micron Size (4-6 Microns) leading due to its exceptional versatility and optimal performance balance across various industrial applications.

By Application: Textile Industry represents the most dominant application segment, driven by the essential role of rice starch as a key finishing agent, while Paper Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and other industrial uses show consistent demand across different manufacturing sectors.

Challenges and Emerging Trends

Despite steady growth prospects, the market faces challenges including price volatility of raw materials creates pricing instability for manufacturers. Intense competition from alternative starches like corn and potato starch presents significant challenges. High production and processing costs restrict adoption in price-sensitive segments, and stringent regulatory hurdles complicate international trade and market access.

Emerging trends shaping the market’s future include sustainability as a core market driver with increasing adoption of biodegradable materials, technological advancements in starch modification for enhanced functional properties, regional market consolidation and strategic partnerships among key players, and growing demand for clean-label and organic products across various industrial applications.

Importance and Business Impact

The Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch Market Report offers crucial insights for starch manufacturers, industrial processors, product formulators, and investors. From a business perspective, this report aids stakeholders in developing strategic product portfolios, identifying growth market opportunities, optimizing production investments, and understanding evolving regulatory requirements across the Asia Pacific industrial markets. The analysis supports strategic planning by providing data-driven insights into market trends, competitive dynamics, and emerging application areas.

Report Scope

This comprehensive analysis covers the Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Rice Starch market through 2032, providing detailed insights into market size projections, application trends, competitive landscape, and country-level dynamics. The report includes market size estimates with detailed forecasts, segmentation by type and application, analysis of regional market dynamics and industrial trends, evaluation of technological advancements and product innovations, and assessment of competitive strategies and market positioning. The research methodology combines primary interviews with industry stakeholders and extensive analysis of industrial trends, regulatory developments, and technological advancements in starch processing and applications.

