Electronic Doorbell — Top Trends Shaping the Electronic Doorbell Market in 2025

The global Electronic Doorbell Market, valued at a robust USD 1553 million in 2024, is progressing on a steady growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 1855 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the pivotal role these devices play in modern home security, convenience, and the integration with broader smart home ecosystems.

Electronic doorbells, evolving from simple audio alerts to sophisticated smart security hubs, are becoming central to proactive property management. Their integration of high-definition video, two-way audio, and motion detection has transformed them from a basic convenience into a critical tool for package security, visitor verification, and remote property monitoring, making them a mainstay of the connected home.

The Connected Home Revolution: The Core Market Driver

The report identifies the accelerating adoption of smart home technology as the paramount driver for electronic doorbell demand. While the overall market growth is moderate, the shift towards smart connected doorbells represents the most dynamic and innovative segment, characterized by real-time alerts and seamless interaction.

“The massive consumer shift towards integrated home automation, where video doorbells work seamlessly with smart locks, lights, and voice assistants, is a key factor in the market’s evolution,” the report states. The ability of these devices to function as a DIY security solution, avoiding the need for professional installation, is a significant characteristic driving their penetration, particularly in North America which holds a dominant market position.

Market Segmentation: Wireless Doorbells and Residential Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth areas:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Wired Doorbell

Wireless Doorbell

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

By End User

Individual Homeowners

Property Developers & Managers

Commercial Enterprises

By Technology

Standard Audio Doorbells

Video Doorbells

Smart Connected Doorbells

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Panasonic

Samsung

ABB

Legrand

Honeywell

Ring

Aiphone

Arlo

Apical

Comma x

Anker Innovations (Eufy)

Guangdong Roule Electronics

Skybell

Leelen

KallGlow

Fermax

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating AI for person detection and improving battery longevity, while also expanding geographically into high-growth regions, particularly the Asia-Pacific.

Emerging Opportunities in Enhanced Security Features and Ecosystem Integration

Beyond the steady expansion of the residential sector, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The demand for advanced features like package detection, HDR video, and customizable motion zones is accelerating. Furthermore, the integration with property management software and the development of neighborhood-wide security networks present new growth avenues, creating systems that offer greater community-wide safety and user functionality.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Electronic Doorbell markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

