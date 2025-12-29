global Rollups as a Service (RaaS) market| CAGR of 20.5%

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Rollups as a Service (RaaS) market was valued at USD 75.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 354 million by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This explosive growth stems from mounting Ethereum congestion and the blockchain industry’s urgent need for scalable layer-2 solutions that maintain security while slashing transaction costs.

What is Rollups as a Service (RaaS)?

Rollups as a Service represents a paradigm shift in blockchain infrastructure – it’s essentially the cloud computing equivalent for layer-2 scaling. By handling the heavy lifting of rollup deployment, maintenance, and optimization, RaaS providers allow developers to focus on building applications rather than blockchain plumbing. These services abstract away complexities around node operation, data availability, and proofs generation while delivering:

90%+ reduction in Ethereum gas fees through transaction batching

Sub-second transaction finality through advanced proving systems

Seamless interoperability with existing Ethereum tooling and wallets

This report delivers comprehensive analysis of the RaaS ecosystem—from technical architectures to business models, competitive strategies to adoption trajectories. We examine how these services are reshaping blockchain development and where the industry is headed next.

Key Market Drivers

Ethereum’s Scaling Crisis Reaches Tipping Point

With average Ethereum transaction fees regularly exceeding $10 during peak demand and blockchain games like Immutable X demonstrating 9,000+ TPS on rollups, the business case for RaaS becomes undeniable. Our data shows that since 2023, over 60% of new Ethereum projects begin development on rollup frameworks rather than base layer.

From JPMorgan’s Onyx to Visa’s blockchain payments, corporations now demand private Ethereum-compatible chains with public settlement. RaaS providers like Caldera and AltLayer enable this through:

Customizable privacy layers compatible with rollups

Compliance-ready monitoring and reporting

Turnkey deployment of dedicated rollup chains

Market Challenges

Technical Complexity – Validator management, fraud proofs, and cross-rollup communication remain highly specialized skills.

Liquidity Fragmentation – Each rollup creates its own liquidity pool, requiring advanced bridging solutions.

– Each rollup creates its own liquidity pool, requiring advanced bridging solutions. Regulatory Uncertainty – Global classification of rollups (technology vs. financial service) remains unresolved.

Emerging Opportunities

The RaaS revolution is creating greenfield opportunities across sectors:

Web3 Gaming – Rollups enable true blockchain gaming at scale (see Illuvium's 150K+ daily transactions)

Institutional DeFi – High-frequency trading and complex derivatives now viable on-chain

– High-frequency trading and complex derivatives now viable on-chain Enterprise Blockchain – Major cloud providers are integrating RaaS into their Web3 stacks

Regional Market Insights

North America leads in enterprise adoption, with 45% market share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific shows fastest growth (32% CAGR) driven by blockchain gaming.

shows fastest growth (32% CAGR) driven by blockchain gaming. Europe’s MiCA regulations are creating clarity for institutional adoption.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Optimistic Rollups

ZK-Rollups

By Application

DeFi

NFTs

Gaming

Enterprise Solutions

By End User

Startups

Enterprises

Developers

Competitive Landscape

The RaaS space features both established players and agile startups:

Gelato (Pioneer in general-purpose rollups)

AltLayer (Specialized in ZK-Rollups)

Caldera (Optimistic rollups for gaming)

Conduit XYZ (Enterprise-focused solutions)

