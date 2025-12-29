Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market to Reach USD 736 Million by 2031 | Growth Insights

Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) market is witnessing sustained growth as healthcare systems worldwide prioritize safer, longer-term vascular access solutions for complex therapies. Valued at USD 516 million in 2024, the market is projected to expand from USD 541 million in 2025 to USD 736 million by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This steady rise reflects increasing demand for reliable intravenous access in oncology, critical care, and home-based treatment settings.

Emerging Healthcare Trends Driving the PICC Market

In 2025, several healthcare trends are reshaping the PICC market landscape. The growing shift toward outpatient and home-based care models is significantly increasing the adoption of PICC lines, which enable long-term therapies outside hospital settings. Advances in ultrasound-guided insertion technologies are improving procedural safety and success rates, while innovation in antimicrobial and antithrombotic coatings is reducing infection and thrombosis risks. Together, these trends align with global healthcare priorities focused on patient safety, efficiency, and cost containment.

Key Market Drivers Supporting Industry Expansion

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases , particularly cancer, requiring prolonged intravenous therapy

, particularly cancer, requiring prolonged intravenous therapy Growing adoption of home care and ambulatory treatment models

Technological progress in catheter materials and insertion techniques

Increased emphasis on reducing catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs)

Expansion of trained vascular access teams in hospitals and advanced care centers

These drivers continue to position PICCs as a preferred vascular access solution compared to traditional central venous catheters.

Competitive Landscape: Leading PICC Manufacturers

The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market features established global players focused on safety innovation, clinician training, and product differentiation. Key companies profiled include:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) – advancing power-injectable and antimicrobial PICC solutions

– advancing power-injectable and antimicrobial PICC solutions Cardinal Health – strengthening vascular access portfolios and distribution capabilities

– strengthening vascular access portfolios and distribution capabilities AngioDynamics – focusing on specialty vascular access devices and innovation

– focusing on specialty vascular access devices and innovation Teleflex – investing in advanced catheter technologies and clinical education

– investing in advanced catheter technologies and clinical education B. Braun – emphasizing high-quality materials and infection prevention solutions

These companies continue to expand through R&D investments, product launches, and global market penetration strategies.

Segment Insights & Regional Overview

By type, valve-type PICCs dominate the market due to their enhanced safety profile, reducing blood backflow and air embolism risks, particularly in long-term therapies. By application, adult patients account for the largest share, driven by aging populations and high chronic disease prevalence, while pediatric applications present specialized growth opportunities.

In terms of end users, hospitals remain the primary setting for PICC insertion and management, though home care settings are emerging as a fast-growing segment. By material, polyurethane catheters lead due to their balance of flexibility and durability, while advanced coated materials are becoming key differentiators in premium offerings. Ultrasound-guided insertion continues to set the standard of care, outperforming traditional anatomical landmark techniques.

Regional Insights

North America leads the PICC market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong reimbursement frameworks, and high clinician awareness. Europe represents a mature and regulated market with growing adoption of outpatient care models. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by healthcare expansion, rising chronic disease burden, and increasing procedural expertise. South America and the Middle East & Africa offer long-term growth potential, particularly in private healthcare systems and advanced urban centers.

Can Advanced PICC Technologies Improve Long-Term Patient Outcomes?

Ongoing innovation in catheter coatings, navigation systems, and minimally invasive insertion techniques is set to further improve patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize infection prevention and decentralized care, advanced PICC solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in future vascular access strategies.

Key Benefits of the 24LifeSciences PICC Market Report

Detailed market size and CAGR-based forecasts through 2031

Comprehensive segmentation analysis by type, application, end user, material, and technology

by type, application, end user, material, and technology In-depth regional performance insights across major global markets

across major global markets Competitive benchmarking of leading PICC manufacturers

Strategic intelligence for healthcare providers, investors, and policymakers

Future Perspective

As global healthcare delivery continues to evolve toward patient-centric and cost-efficient models, the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market offers meaningful opportunities for innovation and investment. Advances in materials, safety-focused design, and insertion technologies are expected to sustain steady market growth and reinforce the clinical value of PICCs across diverse care settings.

