High Precision RTK GNSS Modules Market: Global Market Size, Technology Advancements, and Forecast 2025–2032

According to semiconductorinsight, the High Precision RTK GNSS Modules Market, valued at a robust USD 590 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 984 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these advanced positioning modules in enabling centimeter-level accuracy across various high-tech applications, particularly in autonomous systems and precision agriculture.

High precision RTK GNSS modules, essential for achieving real-time kinematic positioning accuracy, are becoming indispensable in applications requiring millimeter-to-centimeter precision. Their ability to provide reliable positioning data even in challenging environments makes them a cornerstone of modern navigation and automation systems across multiple industries.

Autonomous Technology Revolution: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the rapid advancement of autonomous technologies as the paramount driver for RTK GNSS module demand. With the autonomous vehicle and drone segment accounting for approximately 35% of the total market application, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global autonomous systems market itself is projected to exceed USD 550 billion annually by 2030, fueling demand for precision positioning components.

“The massive adoption of automation across agriculture, construction, and transportation sectors, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region which consumes about 45% of global RTK modules, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in smart infrastructure exceeding USD 2 trillion through 2030, the demand for centimeter-accurate positioning solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to fully autonomous operations requiring positioning tolerances within ±2 centimeters.

Market Segmentation: Multi-Frequency Modules and Precision Agriculture Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Single Frequency Module

Multi Frequency Module

Others

By Application

Agriculture & Precision Farming

Transportation & Autonomous Driving

UAVs & Unmanned Systems

Surveying & Mapping

Construction & Machine Control

Marine & Aerospace

Others

By Technology

GPS

GLONASS

Galileo

BeiDou

Multi-Constellation

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

U-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

Septentrio N.V. (Belgium)

ComNav Technology Ltd. (China)

Unicore Communications, Inc. (China)

Quectel Wireless Solutions (China)

Telit Cinterion (U.K.)

Skylab M&C Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

UniStrong (China)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Hemisphere GNSS (U.S.)

Swift Navigation (U.S.)

Topcon Positioning Systems (Japan)

NovAtel Inc. (Canada)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating AI for signal processing and developing multi-constellation support, while expanding geographically into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Infrastructure and IoT Integration

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of smart city infrastructure and IoT integration presents new growth avenues, requiring precise positioning for asset tracking and management. Furthermore, the integration of 5G networks with RTK technology is a major trend, enabling real-time corrections and enhanced positioning accuracy for time-sensitive applications.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional High Precision RTK GNSS Modules markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

