Fishing Lures Market to Reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 5.7% CAGR

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, Global Fishing Lures market was valued at US$ 2778 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 4068 million by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2025–2032).



This expansion is driven by rising participation in recreational fishing, technological advancements in lure design, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies. While freshwater fishing dominates current sales, saltwater applications are showing accelerated growth due to expanding sportfishing tourism.

What are Fishing Lures?

Fishing lures are specialized artificial baits designed to mimic the appearance, movement, and vibration of prey to attract fish. These devices utilize movement, vibration, flash, and color to entice strikes. Most lures incorporate one or more hooks to secure fish upon attack. While the majority are commercially manufactured, a significant segment involves handcrafted lures like fishing flies, where “matching the hatch” presents a valued challenge for amateur entomologists and dedicated anglers.

The market is characterized by both mass-produced items and premium, specialized lures developed for specific species and conditions.

Key Market Drivers

1. Growth in Recreational Fishing Participation

The surge in recreational fishing is a primary growth catalyst. According to the American Sportfishing Association, U.S. fishing participation reached 54.5 million anglers in 2023, contributing significantly to tackle sales including lures.

2. Technological Innovation in Lure Design

Manufacturers are continuously enhancing lure effectiveness through advanced materials and smart technologies. Recent developments include:

Bio-based and eco-friendly materials : Growing consumer demand for sustainable products has led to increased use of biodegradable plastics and natural material components.

Integration of electronics : Some premium lures now incorporate rattles, LED lights, and even small action-controlled circuits to improve catch rates in varying conditions.

Seasonal and species-specific designs: Increased specialization allows anglers to target specific fish with higher success rates.

These innovations not only improve performance but also drive replacement cycles and premiumization within the market.

Market Challenges

Regulatory restrictions on lead components : Environmental regulations in North America and Europe are phasing out lead-based weights and components, requiring manufacturers to invest in alternative materials and manufacturing processes.

: While lures remain popular, traditional bait fishing and newer techniques continue to compete for angler preference and spending. Supply chain vulnerabilities: The industry faces challenges from raw material price fluctuations and logistical constraints, particularly affecting smaller manufacturers.

Opportunities Ahead

The global expansion of sportfishing tourism presents substantial growth potential, especially in premium saltwater lure segments. Regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, and coastal Africa are emerging as promising markets due to:

Growing middle-class populations with increased leisure spending capacity.

with increased leisure spending capacity. Digital transformation in retail: The growth of online specialty fishing retailers and direct-to-consumer sales channels enable broader product access and niche market development.

Recent strategic movements include Rapala VMC’s 2024 acquisition strategy targeting complementary tackle companies to expand their lure portfolio and geographic reach.

Regional Market Insights

North America : Dominates the global market with approximately 41% share , supported by well-established fishing culture, organized tournaments, and strong retail infrastructure.

: Dominates the global market with approximately , supported by well-established fishing culture, organized tournaments, and strong retail infrastructure. Europe : Maintains strong market presence with sophisticated angling communities and well-developed distribution channels across the region.

: Maintains strong market presence with sophisticated angling communities and well-developed distribution channels across the region. Asia-Pacific : Shows the fastest growth trajectory, driven by Japan’s sophisticated lure market and rapidly expanding fishing participation in China and Southeast Asian countries.

: Shows the fastest growth trajectory, driven by Japan’s sophisticated lure market and rapidly expanding fishing participation in China and Southeast Asian countries. Latin America: Emerging as a growth frontier with expanding sportfishing operations in Brazil, Mexico, and Caribbean destinations.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Freshwater Fishing Lures

Saltwater Fishing Lures

By Distribution Channel

Fishing Supply Stores

Sports Outlets

Online Retail

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The market features a fragmented competitive environment where the top five players collectively hold approximately 25% market share. While global brands maintain significant presence, regional specialists and niche manufacturers continue to capture value through specialized offerings and local market knowledge.

The report provides comprehensive competitive analysis of key industry participants, including:

Rapala VMC Corporation

Shimano

Globeride(Daiwa)

Pure Fishing, Inc

DUEL CO., Inc.

Johshuya Co.

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc. (Bass Pro Shops)

Eagle Claw

Tiemco

Clam Outdoors

WeiHai LiangChen Product

Weihai Qingdong Fishing Tackle (Kingdom)

Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2032

Market share analysis and strategic positioning assessments

Analysis of pricing trends and margin structures across different product segments and regions

Comprehensive segmentation by Type, Distribution Channel, and geography

