Black Currant Seed Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2025-2032

The global Black Currant Seed Oil market was valued at USD 98.5 million in 2024. Forecasts suggest that this market is expected to grow from USD 108 million in 2025 to USD 186 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Europe dominates due to established black currant cultivation and high consumer awareness of GLA benefits in supplements and cosmetics.

Black Currant Seed Oil from Ribes nigrum seeds delivers 15-17% GLA and 12-14% ALA with vitamin E/polyphenols, powering anti-inflammatory/antioxidant uses in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

Demand Drivers

Why is the Black Currant Seed Oil Market experiencing such strong demand growth globally? Rising awareness of GLA/ALA for eczema, arthritis, and skin health fuels nutraceutical/cosmetic adoption amid preventive healthcare trends.

What key factors are making Black Currant Seed Oil increasingly essential across industries? Clean beauty shifts prioritize its moisturizing/anti-aging properties, with cosmetics leading applications via non-comedogenic hydration.

Market Trends

Omega-rich natural oils surge in functional foods/supplements; Europe leverages berry by-products for sustainable supply, while Asia-Pacific embraces Western wellness via e-commerce.

Encapsulation stabilizes BCSO for water-based cosmetics/beverages, targeting vegan/organic segments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Health Benefits Awareness: GLA supports inflammation/hormonal balance in supplements.

Cosmetics Demand: Natural emollients for anti-aging/eczema products.

Nutraceutical Expansion: Functional foods with omega balance minus fish aftertaste.

Restraints

Raw Material Limits: Climate-specific cultivation creates supply volatility.

High Costs: Cold-pressing exceeds conventional oils.

Opportunities

Pharma Applications: Anti-inflammatory drugs/wound healing via GLA pathways.

Asia Expansion: Middle-class growth in China/India for beauty/supplements.

Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles: Novel food/health claim approvals vary regionally.

Quality Variability: GLA content fluctuates 13-15% by harvest.

Market Segmentation

By Type: 13GLA (leading for health/cosmetics), 14GLA, 15GLA.

By Application: Cosmetics & Personal Care (dominant), Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods, Others.

By End User: B2B Manufacturers (bulk buyers), B2C Retail, Research Institutions.

By Distribution: Direct B2B (contracts), Online Retail, Specialty Stores.

By Form: Virgin/Oil (purest), Encapsulated/Softgels, Blended.

Competitive Landscape

EPC Natural Products/OQEMA lead via quality extracts; Northstar/Biocosmethic innovate organics/sustainability.

Key Players:

EPC Natural Products (Canada)

OQEMA (United Kingdom)

Esperis (Italy)

Northstar Lipids (United Kingdom)

Biocosmethic (France)

A&A Fratelli Parodi (Italy)

Global Trends

Clean-label cosmetics/nutraceuticals accelerate; sustainable by-product extraction cuts waste, with Europe commanding via cultivation/regs.

Regional Analysis

Europe: Dominant via UK/Poland farms, GLA awareness, EFSA-backed claims.

North America: Wellness supplements/clean beauty imports.

Asia-Pacific: High-growth; China juice by-products/e-commerce.

South/Central America: Niche; Brazil/Argentina imports.

MEA: Emerging in GCC health products.

Report Scope

2025-2032 forecasts, segmentation, profiles (revenue/capacity), expert surveys on trends/drivers/risks.

