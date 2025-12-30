Performance Knitted Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2025-2032

Global Performance Knitted Fabric market was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2024. Forecasts suggest growth to USD 19.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates production/consumption via China’s textile prowess and India’s sportswear expansion.

Performance knitted fabrics engineer moisture-wicking, stretch, thermal regulation via polyester/nylon/spandex blends for sports/outdoor/athleisure.

Demand Drivers

Why is the Performance Knitted Fabric Market experiencing such strong demand growth globally? Fitness culture boom and 5%+ sports apparel CAGR drive breathable/flexible knits, with antimicrobial/UV innovations boosting adoption.

What key factors are making Performance Knitted Fabric increasingly essential across industries? Seamless knitting and sensor integration enable smart textiles for biometrics/thermoregulation in sports/healthcare.

Market Trends

Freudenberg’s Q1 2024 65% recycled polyester line maintains strength; 3D knitting advances compression/ventilation zones.

Sustainable knits hit 30% share by 2030 via recycled/bio-fibers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Sportswear Surge: Moisture-wicking for pros/amateurs.

Knitting Tech: Computerized machines cut cycle times.

Eco-Shift: Recycled materials meet EU regs.

Restraints

High Costs: 50-70% premium over conventional.

Supply Volatility: Petro-based fiber price swings.

Opportunities

Medical Textiles: Compression/wound dressings ($25B by 2027).

Smart Integration: $4B+ conductive yarns/sensors.

Challenges

IP Protection: Counterfeiting hampers R&D.

Skills Gap: Technician shortage for advanced knits.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Top Wear (athletic dominant), Bottom Wear, Others.

By Application: Swimming (specialized), Trekking, Bodybuilding, Others.

By Material: Polyester (wicking leader), Nylon, Spandex, Blends, Others.

By End User: Sports/Athletic (key), Fashion/Apparel, Medical, Military, Others.

Competitive Landscape

List of Key Performance Knitted Fabric Companies Profiled

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

AGT (U.S.)

SPORTINGTEX (Taiwan)

Combyte Textile (Taiwan)

U-Long High-Tech Textile (China)

Contempora Fabrics (U.S.)

EYSAN (China)

MMI Textiles (U.S.)

nologies (China), Thygesen Textile Vietnam (Vietnam), WING YUE Textile (China).

Global Trends

Breathable activewear leads; sustainability via recycled polyester; smart knits embed sensors for sports/health.

Regional Analysis

North America: Tech fabrics/smart textiles; Nike partnerships.

Europe: EU circular economy/recycled knits.

Asia-Pacific: Largest/fastest; China “Made in China 2025”.

South America: Emerging Brazil/Argentina affordability.

MEA: UAE/Saudi fitness/luxury imports.

Report Scope

2025-2032 forecasts, segmentation, profiles (revenue/capacity), expert surveys on trends/drivers/risks.

