Performance Knitted Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2025-2032
Global Performance Knitted Fabric market was valued at USD 12.8 billion in 2024. Forecasts suggest growth to USD 19.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific dominates production/consumption via China’s textile prowess and India’s sportswear expansion.
Download FREE Sample of this Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/269037/performance-knitted-fabric-market
Performance knitted fabrics engineer moisture-wicking, stretch, thermal regulation via polyester/nylon/spandex blends for sports/outdoor/athleisure.
Demand Drivers
Why is the Performance Knitted Fabric Market experiencing such strong demand growth globally? Fitness culture boom and 5%+ sports apparel CAGR drive breathable/flexible knits, with antimicrobial/UV innovations boosting adoption.
What key factors are making Performance Knitted Fabric increasingly essential across industries? Seamless knitting and sensor integration enable smart textiles for biometrics/thermoregulation in sports/healthcare.
Market Trends
Freudenberg’s Q1 2024 65% recycled polyester line maintains strength; 3D knitting advances compression/ventilation zones.
Sustainable knits hit 30% share by 2030 via recycled/bio-fibers.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Sportswear Surge: Moisture-wicking for pros/amateurs.
- Knitting Tech: Computerized machines cut cycle times.
- Eco-Shift: Recycled materials meet EU regs.
Restraints
- High Costs: 50-70% premium over conventional.
- Supply Volatility: Petro-based fiber price swings.
Opportunities
- Medical Textiles: Compression/wound dressings ($25B by 2027).
- Smart Integration: $4B+ conductive yarns/sensors.
Challenges
- IP Protection: Counterfeiting hampers R&D.
- Skills Gap: Technician shortage for advanced knits.
Market Segmentation
By Type: Top Wear (athletic dominant), Bottom Wear, Others.
By Application: Swimming (specialized), Trekking, Bodybuilding, Others.
By Material: Polyester (wicking leader), Nylon, Spandex, Blends, Others.
By End User: Sports/Athletic (key), Fashion/Apparel, Medical, Military, Others.
Competitive Landscape
List of Key Performance Knitted Fabric Companies Profiled
- Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)
- AGT (U.S.)
- SPORTINGTEX (Taiwan)
- Combyte Textile (Taiwan)
- U-Long High-Tech Textile (China)
- Contempora Fabrics (U.S.)
- EYSAN (China)
- MMI Textiles (U.S.)
nologies (China), Thygesen Textile Vietnam (Vietnam), WING YUE Textile (China).
Download FREE Sample of this Report: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/269037/performance-knitted-fabric-market
Global Trends
Breathable activewear leads; sustainability via recycled polyester; smart knits embed sensors for sports/health.
Regional Analysis
- North America: Tech fabrics/smart textiles; Nike partnerships.
- Europe: EU circular economy/recycled knits.
- Asia-Pacific: Largest/fastest; China “Made in China 2025”.
- South America: Emerging Brazil/Argentina affordability.
- MEA: UAE/Saudi fitness/luxury imports.
Report Scope
2025-2032 forecasts, segmentation, profiles (revenue/capacity), expert surveys on trends/drivers/risks.
Contact US :
International: +1(332) 2424 294 | Asia: +91 9169162030
Website: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch
➤See Related Report :