Animal Genetics Market Size to Reach USD 11.32 Billion by 2031 | Growth Trends & Insights

Global animal genetics market is gaining strategic importance as the agriculture and life sciences sectors respond to rising protein demand, sustainability goals, and productivity challenges. Valued at USD 6.50 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow from USD 7.05 billion in 2025 to USD 11.32 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This growth underscores the increasing reliance on advanced genetic technologies to improve livestock health, yield, and long-term food security worldwide.

Emerging Life Sciences Trends Influencing the Market

In 2025, the animal genetics market is being shaped by rapid progress in genomics, gene editing, and data-driven breeding programs. Precision livestock farming is gaining momentum, integrating genetic insights with digital monitoring tools to optimize productivity and animal welfare.

The global push toward sustainable agriculture is also accelerating adoption of genetics that enhance feed efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Additionally, growing awareness around antimicrobial resistance is driving interest in disease-resistant animal breeds, positioning genetics as a frontline solution in modern livestock management.

Key Market Drivers

Rising global demand for meat, dairy, and animal protein , particularly in emerging economies

, particularly in emerging economies Advancements in genome sequencing and gene editing technologies , improving breeding precision

, improving breeding precision Government initiatives supporting food security and livestock modernization

Growing focus on disease resistance and reduced antibiotic usage

Expansion of large-scale commercial farming operations seeking productivity gains

Together, these factors are strengthening the role of animal genetics as a cornerstone of resilient and efficient agricultural systems.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Companies

The animal genetics market is supported by a competitive ecosystem of global breeding specialists, biotechnology firms, and animal health companies. Key players include:

Genus PLC – A global leader in bovine and porcine genetics focused on productivity enhancement

– A global leader in bovine and porcine genetics focused on productivity enhancement Hendrix Genetics – Specializing in multi-species breeding programs with strong R&D investment

– Specializing in multi-species breeding programs with strong R&D investment EW Group GmbH – Known for poultry and aquaculture genetics with a sustainability focus

– Known for poultry and aquaculture genetics with a sustainability focus Zoetis – Leveraging animal health expertise to complement genetic improvement strategies

– Leveraging animal health expertise to complement genetic improvement strategies CRV Holding – Advancing genomic selection in dairy and beef cattle

These companies continue to invest in genomic tools, breeding platforms, and strategic partnerships to strengthen global reach and innovation capacity.

Segment Insights & Regional Overview

By Type

Animal Genetics Products dominate the market, driven by widespread use of semen, embryos, and superior breeding stock. These products are essential for implementing genetic gains at scale and are increasingly integrated with testing services to maximize performance outcomes.

By Application

Porcine leads application segments due to strong global pork demand and the high economic returns from genetic improvements in swine traits such as growth efficiency and litter size. Bovine genetics also maintain strong momentum, particularly in dairy productivity and disease resilience, while poultry genetics focus on feed efficiency and egg production.

By End User

Large-scale Commercial Farms represent the leading end-user group, benefiting from economies of scale and capital access that support investment in advanced genetics. Breeding companies play a critical supply-side role, while research institutions contribute foundational innovation.

By Genetic Technology

Gene Editing is emerging as a transformative force, enabling precise introduction of desirable traits. Genome sequencing provides the data backbone for modern breeding, while marker-assisted selection remains a reliable and widely adopted approach.

By Strategic Focus

Productivity Enhancement is the primary strategic driver, complemented by growing emphasis on disease resistance and niche interest in breed conservation.

Regional Highlights

North America leads the global market, supported by advanced research infrastructure, precision farming adoption, and strong private investment.

leads the global market, supported by advanced research infrastructure, precision farming adoption, and strong private investment. Europe represents a mature and regulated market, emphasizing sustainability, animal welfare, and genomic selection.

represents a mature and regulated market, emphasizing sustainability, animal welfare, and genomic selection. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising consumption, urbanization, and government-backed livestock modernization.

is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising consumption, urbanization, and government-backed livestock modernization. South America remains a major contributor, particularly in beef genetics adapted to tropical and pasture-based systems.

remains a major contributor, particularly in beef genetics adapted to tropical and pasture-based systems. Middle East & Africa show emerging potential, with demand centered on food security, resilience, and targeted productivity improvements.

Technological Advancements & Strategic Outlook

Can Genetic Innovation Drive Sustainable Livestock Production?

Advances in gene editing, genomic mapping, and precision breeding are reshaping livestock systems worldwide. As stakeholders balance productivity with sustainability and animal welfare, genetic technologies are expected to play a central role in building resilient food systems capable of meeting future demand while minimizing environmental impact.

Key Benefits of the Report

Detailed market size and CAGR forecasts through 2031

Comprehensive segmentation analysis by type, application, end user, and technology

by type, application, end user, and technology Strategic regional outlook across developed and emerging markets

across developed and emerging markets Competitive benchmarking of leading animal genetics companies

Actionable insights for investors, agribusiness leaders, and policymakers

Future Perspective

As global agriculture moves toward data-driven, sustainable, and productivity-focused models, the animal genetics market presents compelling opportunities for long-term growth. Continued innovation, supportive policies, and rising adoption across commercial farming systems are expected to redefine livestock production and food security over the coming decade.

