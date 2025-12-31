TV & Monitor Mounts Market: LED Lighting Solutions Expanding at a CAGR of 2.2% Until 2032

TV & Monitor Mounts Market, valued at a robust US$ 2,371 million in 2024, is set for steady growth, projected to reach US$ 2,744 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the critical role of these mounting solutions in enhancing viewing experiences, optimizing workspace ergonomics, and enabling modern interior design across residential, commercial, and public environments.

TV and monitor mounts, essential for securely positioning displays while maximizing space and improving aesthetics, have become indispensable in both home and professional settings. Their versatile designs—from fixed wall mounts to fully articulating arms—allow for optimal viewing angles, reduced clutter, and improved safety, making them a cornerstone of contemporary living and working spaces.

Rise of Remote Work and Multi-Monitor Setups: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the sustained shift towards remote and hybrid work models as the paramount driver for monitor mount demand. With the corporate segment accounting for a significant portion of the market application, the correlation is direct and substantial. The global market for office furniture and ergonomic accessories continues to expand, fueling demand for ancillary components that enhance productivity and comfort.

“The massive adoption of multi-monitor configurations in home offices and corporate settings, particularly in North America and Europe where over 60% of new setups incorporate mounting solutions, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With investments in office modernization and smart home technologies exceeding $100 billion annually, the demand for flexible, space-saving mounting solutions is set to intensify, especially with the increasing average size and weight of displays.

Market Segmentation: Wall Mounts and Household Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

Wall Mount

Desktop Mount

Ceiling Mount

Others

By Application

Household

Commercial

Public

By Mounting Capacity

Light Duty

Standard Duty

Heavy Duty

By Motion Type

Fixed Mounts

Tilt Mounts

Full Motion Mounts

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Ergotron, Inc. (U.S.)

Milestone AV Technologies (U.S.)

Peerless-AV (U.S.)

Mounting Dream (U.S.)

VIVO (U.S.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Premier Mounts (U.S.)

Bell’O Digital (U.S.)

Kanto Solutions (Canada)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as integrating smart features and cable management systems, and geographic expansion into high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Smart Homes and Gaming Setups

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of smart home integration and dedicated gaming setups presents new growth avenues, requiring specialized mounting solutions that accommodate unique aesthetic and functional requirements. Furthermore, the integration of voice control and automated adjustments is a major trend. Smart mounts with IoT-enabled features can enhance user experience and provide seamless integration with other smart devices.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional TV & Monitor Mounts markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

