GNSS Chip Market Projected to Reach USD 3,986 Million by 2032GNSS Chip Market Projected to Reach USD 3,986 Million by 2032

GNSS Chip Market, valued at a robust US$ 2800 million in 2024, is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to reach US$ 3986 million by 2032. This expansion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study underscores the indispensable role of these positioning and navigation semiconductors in enabling location-based services across consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial applications.

GNSS chips, the core components that receive and process signals from satellite constellations like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, have become fundamental to modern connectivity. Their integration into a vast array of devices powers everything from turn-by-turn navigation on a smartphone to precision agriculture and autonomous vehicle guidance. The relentless demand for more accurate, power-efficient, and cost-effective positioning is driving continuous innovation in chip design and functionality.

Smartphone Proliferation: The Core Market Driver

The report identifies the ubiquitous adoption of smartphones as the paramount driver for GNSS chip demand. The consumer electronics segment, particularly smartphones, accounts for the largest share of application, creating a massive volume market for standard precision chips. This demand is inextricably linked to the global shipment of over 1.2 billion smartphones annually, each requiring integrated GNSS functionality for mapping, ride-hailing, and location-based services.

“The concentration of consumer electronics manufacturing, particularly smartphone OEMs, in the Asia-Pacific region is a key factor shaping the market’s dynamics,” the report states. This region alone consumes a significant portion of global GNSS chips. Furthermore, the evolution towards 5G connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT) is creating new use cases, embedding location intelligence into an ever-expanding ecosystem of devices beyond the phone, from wearables to smart trackers.

Market Segmentation: Standard Precision and Smartphone Applications Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

By Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aviation & Marine

Agriculture

Surveying & Mapping

Defense & Government

Others

By Constellation Support

GPS-only Chips

Multi-Constellation Chips

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

Broadcom Inc. (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan)

u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Unicore Communications, Inc. (China)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing chips that support multiple global navigation satellite systems for enhanced accuracy and reliability. Strategic partnerships with automotive Tier-1 suppliers and mobile device OEMs are also a key focus, allowing them to secure design wins in next-generation products and solidify their market positions.

Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Industrial IoT

Beyond the massive consumer electronics segment, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The automotive industry’s rapid advancement towards autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) presents a high-value growth avenue, requiring robust, high-precision GNSS chips. Similarly, the expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is driving demand for asset tracking and management solutions across logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a major trend. AI-enhanced GNSS chips can better mitigate signal errors in challenging urban environments, improving positioning accuracy for critical applications and creating a new frontier for market differentiation and value creation.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional GNSS Chip markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

