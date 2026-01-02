Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle Market  CAGR Insights in Growth : Share, Value, Size and Trends

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Rare Earth Magnets for Electric Vehicle market was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period (2025–2032). This growth is propelled by accelerating global EV adoption, stringent emissions regulations, and technological advancements in electric drivetrain systems.

What are Rare Earth Magnets?

Rare earth magnets are powerful permanent magnets made from alloys of rare earth elements, primarily Neodymium (Nd), Iron (Fe), and Boron (B), forming NdFeB magnets. These magnets are critical components in electric vehicles (EVs), particularly within electric motors, due to their exceptional magnetic strength, thermal stability, and ability to deliver high torque density. Their compact size and high efficiency enable automotive engineers to design lighter and more powerful EV drivetrains.

Key Market Drivers

1. Surging EV Production Accelerates Rare Earth Magnet Demand

The accelerating global shift toward electric mobility is a major driver for rare earth magnets, particularly for use in traction motors. Permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs), which rely heavily on neodymium and dysprosium-based magnets, are favored by leading automakers like Tesla, Toyota, and Hyundai for their superior power-to-weight ratio and efficiency. According to industry reports, over 80% of EV motors use rare earth magnets, a figure expected to grow with rising EV adoption. For instance, Hyundai Motor recently secured a year’s worth of rare earth magnet inventory to guard against supply disruptions—a clear indication of how central these materials have become to production continuity. Additionally, as governments tighten emissions regulations and offer EV subsidies, the demand for high-performance motors and consequently rare earth magnets is set to surge.

2. Advancements in Magnet Technology and Performance

Continuous improvements in magnet composition, such as the development of high-coercivity grades and reduced heavy rare earth usage, are enhancing performance while lowering costs. These innovations allow automakers to achieve higher power densities and better thermal stability, which directly translates to extended driving range and improved vehicle efficiency—key purchasing factors for consumers.

Market Challenges

Overreliance on Chinese Supply Chain : China dominates 85–90% of global rare earth magnet production , creating significant geopolitical and supply chain vulnerabilities. Recent export controls and licensing requirements have exposed Western manufacturers to production delays and cost fluctuations.

: China dominates , creating significant geopolitical and supply chain vulnerabilities. Recent export controls and licensing requirements have exposed Western manufacturers to production delays and cost fluctuations. Environmental and Regulatory Hurdles : Rare earth mining and processing produce toxic waste and radioactive residues, leading to permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups, particularly in North America and Europe.

: Rare earth mining and processing produce toxic waste and radioactive residues, leading to permitting delays and opposition from environmental groups, particularly in North America and Europe. Price Volatility: Dependence on limited sources and complex extraction processes results in unpredictable pricing, complicating long-term planning for EV manufacturers.

Opportunities Ahead

The global push for supply chain diversification and technological innovation presents significant growth opportunities. While current challenges exist, several developments are creating a favorable outlook:

Regional Supply Chain Diversification : Countries like the U.S., Canada, and Australia are rapidly investing in domestic rare earth value chains to reduce dependence on imports.

: Countries like the U.S., Canada, and Australia are rapidly investing in domestic rare earth value chains to reduce dependence on imports. Recycling and Circular Economy Initiatives : Increased focus on recycling end-of-life magnets and manufacturing scrap offers a sustainable pathway to secure materials.

: Increased focus on recycling end-of-life magnets and manufacturing scrap offers a sustainable pathway to secure materials. Development of Reduced-REE and Alternative Motors: Innovation in magnet-less or reduced-rare-earth motor technologies is gaining traction among major automakers.

Notably, MP Materials is building a $700 million rare earth magnet factory in Texas with plans to supply GM’s EVs starting in 2025. Similarly, Europe’s REEsilience Project is working across EU countries to secure rare earth supply, reflecting a strategic shift toward regional self-sufficiency.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific : Dominates the market, driven by China’s control over rare earth mining and processing. China currently supplies over 85% of the world’s rare earths and is home to key magnet producers. Japan and South Korea are investing heavily in recycling and innovation to reduce import dependence.

: Dominates the market, driven by China’s control over rare earth mining and processing. China currently supplies over 85% of the world’s rare earths and is home to key magnet producers. Japan and South Korea are investing heavily in recycling and innovation to reduce import dependence. North America : Accelerating efforts to localize supply chains through initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act, with new magnet production facilities underway in Texas and other states.

: Accelerating efforts to localize supply chains through initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act, with new magnet production facilities underway in Texas and other states. Europe : Implementing the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) to limit single-country dependency to 65% by 2030, with Germany, France, and Sweden focusing on extraction and magnet manufacturing.

: Implementing the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) to limit single-country dependency to 65% by 2030, with Germany, France, and Sweden focusing on extraction and magnet manufacturing. South America and MEA: Emerging regions with untapped potential, particularly Brazil’s rare earth reserves and strategic partnerships in the Middle East.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs/PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

By Magnet Type

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB) Magnets

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets

By Application

Electric Motors

Battery Systems

Charging Systems

Auxiliary Systems

By Coating Type

Nickel (Ni) Coating

Zinc (Zn) Coating

Epoxy Coating

Gold Coating (High-end applications)

By End-User

OEMs (Automotive Manufacturers)

Tier-1 & Tier-2 Suppliers

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The rare earth magnet market for EVs is moderately consolidated with several key players dominating innovation and production capacity. While Chinese manufacturers currently lead in volume, Western companies are rapidly expanding their capabilities through strategic investments and partnerships.

The report provides in-depth competitive profiling of key players, including:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu Chemical

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH

JL MAG Rare-Earth

Zhong Ke San Huan

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. (AT&M)

Report Deliverables

Global and regional market forecasts from 2025 to 2032

Strategic insights into supply chain developments, technological innovations, and regulatory changes

Market share analysis and SWOT assessments of key players

Pricing trends and supply chain dynamics

Comprehensive segmentation by vehicle type, magnet type, application, and geography

