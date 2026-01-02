Wireless Antenna Market Set to Reach USD 16,030 Million by 2032

Wireless Antenna Market, valued at a robust USD 6,771 million in 2024, is on a trajectory of remarkable expansion, projected to reach USD 16,030 million by 2032. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the indispensable role of antennas in enabling modern connectivity across consumer electronics, automotive systems, and the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Wireless antennas, fundamental components for transmitting and receiving radio waves, have evolved from simple elements into sophisticated systems that are critical for the performance of everything from smartphones to autonomous vehicles. Their design complexity has increased significantly to support higher frequencies, greater bandwidths, and more compact form factors required by next-generation devices. As the world becomes increasingly connected, these components are becoming the backbone of global communication infrastructure.

5G Deployment and IoT Proliferation: The Primary Growth Engines

The report identifies the global rollout of 5G infrastructure and the explosive growth of IoT devices as the paramount drivers for wireless antenna demand. With the number of global IoT connections projected to exceed 30 billion by 2025, the correlation between device proliferation and antenna demand is direct and substantial. The 5G infrastructure market itself is projected to grow at over 40% CAGR through 2030, creating parallel demand for advanced antenna systems.

“The massive concentration of consumer electronics manufacturing and 5G network deployments in the Asia-Pacific region, which alone accounts for approximately 80% of global antenna production and consumption, is a key factor in the market’s dynamism,” the report states. With global investments in 5G infrastructure exceeding $1 trillion through 2030, the demand for advanced antenna solutions is set to intensify, especially with the transition to mmWave frequencies requiring sophisticated antenna array technologies.

Market Segmentation: Mobile Devices and UHF Antennas Dominate

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

By Type

UHF (Ultra High Frequency)

VHF (Very High Frequency)

Others

By Application

Mobile Devices

Automotive

IoT (Internet of Things)

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunications

Others

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

The report profiles key industry players, including:

Harada Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)

Sunway Communication (China)

Molex, LLC (U.S.)

Skycross Inc. (U.S.)

Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Galtronics (Canada)

Pulse Electronics (U.S.)

Laird Connectivity (U.K.)

Shenglu Telecommunication Co., Ltd. (China)

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as developing antennas for 5G mmWave applications and automotive V2X communication, while pursuing geographic expansion into high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Smart Infrastructure

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid advancement of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies presents substantial growth avenues, requiring sophisticated antenna systems for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, navigation, and entertainment systems. Furthermore, the development of smart cities and industrial IoT applications is creating demand for specialized antenna solutions that can operate reliably in diverse environmental conditions while maintaining signal integrity.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional Wireless Antenna markets from 2025–2032. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

