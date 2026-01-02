China Data Center Infrastructure Market is likely to Reach 92 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 10.23% | MRFR 2025-2035

China Data Center Infrastructure Market Overview



China Data Center Infrastructure Market is likely to Reach from 34.72 Billion to 92 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 10.23% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.



China Data Center Infrastructure Market Segmentation



China Data Center Infrastructure Market Research Report: By Components (Hardware, Software, Service), By User Type (Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large-Scale Enterprises), By Deployment (On-cloud, On-premises), and By End User (BFSI, IT Telecom, Retail, Healthcare) – Forecast to 2035.



China Data Center Infrastructure Market Drivers



China’s data center infrastructure market is propelled by exponential growth in cloud computing, AI, and big data analytics adoption. Major domestic cloud providers (e.g., Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud) and hyperscale deployments are accelerating demand for advanced cooling, power, and network solutions. Government initiatives such as the Digital China strategy and investments in smart cities and 5G networks are stimulating the construction of Tier III/IV facilities. Energy efficiency and sustainability have risen as critical drivers, pushing operators toward green technologies, including modular designs and renewable energy sourcing. Furthermore, increasing enterprise digital transformation in finance, e-commerce, and healthcare sectors underscores the need for scalable, resilient infrastructure.



China Data Center Infrastructure Market Regional Outlook

Regionally, China’s data center growth is concentrated in coastal megacities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, where connectivity and enterprise demand are highest. Inland regions including Chongqing and Chengdu are emerging as attractive secondary hubs due to lower costs and supportive policies. Western provinces are also gaining traction under national development plans aimed at reducing regional disparities. Connectivity improvements via national fiber backbones are enabling distributed edge facilities across mid-tier cities. Despite regulatory complexities and stringent data security laws, China’s market outlook remains robust as digital transformation deepens and 5G, IoT, and AI applications proliferate.

