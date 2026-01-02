India Data Center Infrastructure Market is Expected to Reach 67.9 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 9.06% | MRFR 2025-2035

India Data Center Infrastructure Market Overview



India Data Center Infrastructure Market is Expected to Reach from 28.52 Billion to 67.9 Billion by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 9.06% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.



India Data Center Infrastructure Market Segmentation



India Data Center Infrastructure Market Research Report By Components (Hardware, Software, Service), By User Type (Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large-Scale Enterprises), By Deployment (On-cloud, On-premises), and By End User (BFSI, ITTelecom, Retail, Healthcare)- Forecast to 2035.



India Data Center Infrastructure Market Drivers



India’s data center infrastructure market is driven by rapid digital adoption, growth in cloud services, and government initiatives like Digital India. The surge in mobile internet usage, OTT platforms, e-commerce, and enterprise digitization fuels demand for scalable storage and processing capabilities. Data localization mandates in finance and telecom sectors are accelerating domestic infrastructure investments. Hyperscale facilities from leading cloud providers and colocation demand are expanding across regions. Sustainability and energy efficiency are becoming focal points, with operators exploring green power and efficient cooling. Additionally, growing edge computing needs for 5G services are shaping distributed infrastructure strategies.

India Data Center Infrastructure Market Regional Outlook



India’s key data center hubs include Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad, favored due to strong connectivity, enterprise presence, and submarine cable landings. Emerging markets in Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are attracting investments owing to favorable economies and regional demand. Government policies promoting infrastructure ease-of-doing-business and incentives for green energy bolster regional growth. Power reliability and land availability guide site selection outside congested urban cores. As India’s digital economy scales, regional expansion of data centers supports national objectives of connectivity, resilience, and technological competitiveness.

