APAC Devops Market is Estimated to Reach 9750 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 13.17% | MRFR 2025-2035

APAC Devops Market Overview



APAC Devops Market is Estimated to Reach from 2829.25 Million to 9750 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 13.17% During the Forecast Period 2025 – 2035.



APAC Devops Market Segmentation



APAC DevOps Market Research Report: By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise (SMEs, Large Enterprise) andBy End-User (ITTelecom, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, EnergyUtilities, Others)- Forecast to 2035.



APAC Devops Market Drivers



The APAC DevOps market is driven by rapid digital transformation across industries, the rise of cloud adoption, and the need for faster software delivery cycles. Organizations in banking, healthcare, telecom, and government sectors are increasingly deploying DevOps to improve collaboration, automation, and operational efficiency. The surge in mobile application usage, e-commerce, and digital services compels enterprises to adopt continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, enhancing release velocity and quality. Advancements in containerization, microservices, and orchestration tools further accelerate DevOps implementations. Additionally, the proliferation of AI and analytics is expanding DevOps use cases, with enterprises seeking greater agility and resilience in software development lifecycles.



APAC Devops Market Regional Outlook



In APAC, markets such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian economies lead DevOps adoption. India’s IT services strength and rapid cloud uptake make it a significant growth engine, while China’s large enterprise base and digital initiatives drive localized DevOps solutions. Japan and Australia exhibit strong demand in finance and manufacturing verticals. Urban tech hubs in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia show increasing DevOps investments, often tied to government digital economy strategies. Connectivity improvements and skill-development initiatives bolster regional capacity. While talent gaps and legacy technology constraints persist in some regions, overall APAC DevOps adoption is forecast to grow rapidly as enterprises pursue innovation, efficiency, and competitive differentiation.

